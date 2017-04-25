autoevolution

2018 BMW X7 Hits the Nurburgring, Prototype Tilts like a Bavarian Elephant

 
25 Apr 2017, 11:19 UTC ·
BMW is preparing to introduce its first full-size SUV, with the X7 prototypes having now hit the Nurburgring. The high-riding model is now in its final development stages, with the test engineers pushing the prototypes hard, hence the serious body roll visible in these spy photos.
Nevertheless, with the CLAR modular architecture, which will end up underpinning the majority of the BMW models in the future (from the 3 Series up), the X7 will provide respectable driving dynamics.

The platform, which we've already seen at work on the 2016 7 Series and the 2017 5 Series, brings plenty of assets, among which we can find the hybrid propulsion integration. As such, the X7 line-up will involve a plug-in hybrid model alongside the turbocharged V8 and straight-six engines. Since the 730i became the first four-cylinder 7 Series last year, we could also expect the X7 to go down this path. However, the potential turbo-four models might only be offered in markets such as China, possibly staying away from the U.S. or Europe.

The challenge of the German designers is to conceal the generous dimensions of the X7. Since we're dealing with a lavish proposal, certain practicality aspects will be kept under tight control in order to favor appearance. We'll list the luggage compartment side windows as an example, as these probably won't stretch all the way to the rear window.

While most of the visual elements visible on the prototypes are production bits hidden by the psychedelic wrap, the test cars still feature certain provisional elements that will be changed en route to the showroom. And the rear of the X7 prototype brings an excellent example of this as, for instance, the production tailpipes are mixed with the prototype-only light clusters.

The cabin of the BMW X7 will treat the driver with the traditional dashboard focus, with features such as gesture control are a certainty. As for the passengers, the full-size nature of the vehicle means it will offer three rows of seats.

The X7 will be produced at the BMW plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The German automaker has confirmed that the X7 will hit the market next year and it's still to early to be certain about the model year of the SUV.

The crossover is part of a greater plan, one that will see the Bavarian automaker introducing 40 new and facelifted vehicles over the next two years. The full-size luxury offering will join other high-riding Bimmers that are now almost ready to be launched, such as the third generation of the X5 or the coupeish X2.
