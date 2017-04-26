2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabrio Facelift Flaunts New Multi-LED Headlights

For sale since the summer of 2016, the first-ever convertible C-Class
is slowly inching toward its mid-cycle facelift, which will come a heck of a lot sooner than some would expect.
An amateur spy videographer going by the name of Walko Art on YouTube recently spied a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabrio pre-production prototypes on the streets of Stuttgart.
This is not the first time when we have a good look at the revamped drop-top, but it's likely the first time when we can clearly see more of its restyled headlights. On this particular prototype, engineers seem to be testing a multi-LED type of headlamp that we first saw on a C-Class Coupe facelift
.
The eight-bulb arrangement is somewhat reminiscent of certain Acuras, but them being stacked on top of each other is a design novelty. The one thing that seems to be still in the mystery corner how the traditional LED “brows,” which act as both turning signals and daylight driving lights, will integrate with the multi-LED arrangement below in Mercedes'
vision.
Either way, we're still at least a year until the C-Class Cabrio A205 facelift official reveal since both the sedan and the coupe are expected to be unveiled before it.
Apart from the new headlights and a couple of nips and tucks on the front and rear lights, the revamped C-Class will look mostly the same. The interior will get new materials for the upholstery and a slightly larger multimedia screen with slimmer bezels, along with a redesigned steering wheel.
As most of you know by know, the biggest changes will happen under the hood, where all V6s will go the way of the Dodo following the arrival of brand new inline-sixes on the recently unveiled S-Class W222 facelift
.
The AMG
-ified C43 model might be replaced by a C55 with 400+ horsepower squeezed out of a 3.0-liter inline-six paired with a 48-volt electrical system for extra go and better fuel economy. On the upper end of the lineup, the two C63 versions will get more power and a cylinder cut-off system like on the new E63 and S63. Both will remain RWD, though.