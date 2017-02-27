2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Spied With New Headlamps And Taillights

Mercedes-Benz
’ ongoing C-Class
is available in some markets with a selection of three types of headlamps.
Our spy photographers
have supplied us with a fresh set of images of the C-Class
facelift, which was seen with a different set of lights. This time, we have a close-up of the headlights of the upcoming C-Class W205 facelift.
The photographer managed to get close enough to the vehicle that we can even read the engraving on the inside of the part, which writes “Multibeam LED.”
The headlight visible on this example of the 2018 C-Class is not the only new thing to happen to this model, as it also gets new taillights. The front grille has been modified, and the bumper also comes with a different shape, which is momentarily hidden by the last bits of camouflage on the C-Class facelift. Evidently, the new taillights also have a bit of tape on them, as you can see on the headlamps.
The German brand will try to hide these bits for as long as possible, but the good part about elements essential to driving is that you cannot hide them entirely, and this allows us to get a glimpse of the facelift before it arrives on the company’s press site.
Mercedes-Benz
will not offer the 2018 C-Class facelift with just this type of headlight
so that you will see the one with four optical elements on each side
in some versions of the production model. It is unclear if the base-model halogen lights will remain available on the C-Class once the facelifted version enters production.
Other changes involve new powertrains, an updated interior, and improvements to the technological elements offered in the model. Mercedes-Benz is rumored to fit the C-Class facelift with a 48-Volt electrical system that includes a mild-hybrid setup. The latter is rumored to come with an all-new 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and an inline-six.