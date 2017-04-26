Paint To Sample Light Green Porsche 911 GT3 RS Could Be a Tennis Ball

Porsche is currently delivering the final units of the 991.1 GT3 RS to their owners and we're glad to bring you fresh images of the track-savvy Neunelfer, with the latest example of this appearing to also be fit for a tennis court.
The Paint To Sample Light Green hue of this GT3 RS makes the coupe stand out from the distance. In a bit of a stretch, we imagined the white license plates of the machine as the lines of a tennis ball.
On a more serious note, this rear-engined machine is so striking that it has the same visual impact even when it get snapped during the night - check out the Instagram pics at the bottom of the page and you'll understand.
While we're talking Rennsport Neunelfer matters, we can't stop wondering just how raw the 991.2 incarnation of the GT3 RS will be. And this has more to do with the 2018 GT3 than the recent spy video
portraying the new GT3 RS, which, by the way, will probably come in PDK-only form.
To be more precise, the 991.2 GT3 reviews
are out and we can now tell you that the newcomer has been dialed up a notch in terms of the visceral driving experience.
In fact, certain reviewers have gone as far as insisting that the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 shouldn't be cast in the role of a daily driver, with its extreme nature making it more of a track animal.
Now, such a description has traditionally been fit for the RS incarnation of the GT3, so you should take it with a grain of salt brake dust.
Regardless, Zuffenhausen is expected to introduce the 991.2 GT3 RS by the end of the year, with the Frankfurt Motor Show being a likely venue for the debut of the model. As an interesting coincidence, the venue takes place in September, which is also the month when manual GT3s enter production.
A great capture of @wacker2504's PTS Light Green (lichtgrün; formerly Birch Green; non-metallic UNI; 253) 991 GT3 RS, by @cheshiregent. For those keen on the details, note the bright silver color of the standard Xenons without PDLS. The Xenons with PDLS are finished in a darker satin grey (and consequently, the contrast between the chrome surround of the Xenon bulb and the inner housing is more noticeable). The option to get Xenons with PDLS in Black was also available for the 991.1 range including the GT3 RS, but has since been discontinued for the 991.2 range. This trimmed down the headlight options from 5 (including the two LED options in Silver and Black) to 4. For fans of the signature 4 LED DRL's in each headlight, you no longer have to opt for either of the LED headlight options, as the standard Xenons also now come with them. Which headlight option would be your pick?
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Apr 26, 2017 at 7:09am PDT
A post shared by Paul Walker (@wacker2504) on Mar 24, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT