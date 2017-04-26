Paint To Sample Light Green Porsche 911 GT3 RS Could Be a Tennis Ball

A great capture of @wacker2504's PTS Light Green (lichtgrün; formerly Birch Green; non-metallic UNI; 253) 991 GT3 RS, by @cheshiregent. For those keen on the details, note the bright silver color of the standard Xenons without PDLS. The Xenons with PDLS are finished in a darker satin grey (and consequently, the contrast between the chrome surround of the Xenon bulb and the inner housing is more noticeable). The option to get Xenons with PDLS in Black was also available for the 991.1 range including the GT3 RS, but has since been discontinued for the 991.2 range. This trimmed down the headlight options from 5 (including the two LED options in Silver and Black) to 4. For fans of the signature 4 LED DRL's in each headlight, you no longer have to opt for either of the LED headlight options, as the standard Xenons also now come with them. Which headlight option would be your pick?

