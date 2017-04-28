Porsche May Revolutionize Aerodynamics with Active Rear Diffuser, Talks EV Use

Like the Bene Gesserit uber-females of Frank Herbert's Dune series, Porsches can control their inner organs, adapting to whatever challenges thrown at them, hence the vast array of abbreviated
active systems adorning the automaker's machines. And it seems that the Zuffenhausen engineers have come up with some new bits to twist, namely an active rear diffuser.
Thanks to a fresh patent
, which was filed back in September last year, we've come across Porsche's innovative diffuser. And, if you think about it, the idea seems the kind could make aficionados wonder why some other carmaker hasn't delivered it already.
We're looking at a "rear-end diffuser arrangement for a motor vehicle that has at least one flap mounted on a body part of the motor vehicle so as to be movable by at least one drive device,"
Unlike the massive underbody diffuser fitted to the 911 R and the 991.2 GT3
, the potential new development could serve more than just a special edition purpose.
And that's because that mobile flap uses a concave surface, so when the extra downforce isn't necessary, it retracts into the rear valance.
In fact, the German automaker even mentions that the flaps might feature exhaust cutouts or could be delivered in full-width form for use on EVs.
Read with the correct attitude, the patent even seems to involve subtle forms of stand-up comedy. For instance, Porsche notes that conventional diffusers are "highly cumbersome with regard to installation and integration in the underbody region,
"
Then the automaker quotes the sources for its engineering magic: "More detailed explanations of regarding the manner in which a diffuser operates is provided in the teachings of Newton and Bernoulli, which are available on the internet,
”
On a more serious note, we have to mention that not all patents become production reality. For instance, we have yet to see an application for Porsche's 2015 variable compression ratio patent
, while Infiniti has announced it will start producing a turbo-four featuring this kind of tech next year.
However, given the real-world advantages of such active technologies, the active aero piece described here can't land soon enough. For example, the 991 Turbo and Turbo S
owe a part of their class-topping practicality to their 130 mm ride height. And this was achieved thanks to the use of an active front skirt. So why wouldn't we get a movable piece at the posterior?