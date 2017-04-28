autoevolution

Porsche May Revolutionize Aerodynamics with Active Rear Diffuser, Talks EV Use

 
28 Apr 2017, 15:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Like the Bene Gesserit uber-females of Frank Herbert's Dune series, Porsches can control their inner organs, adapting to whatever challenges thrown at them, hence the vast array of abbreviated active systems adorning the automaker's machines. And it seems that the Zuffenhausen engineers have come up with some new bits to twist, namely an active rear diffuser.
Thanks to a fresh patent, which was filed back in September last year, we've come across Porsche's innovative diffuser. And, if you think about it, the idea seems the kind could make aficionados wonder why some other carmaker hasn't delivered it already.

We're looking at a "rear-end diffuser arrangement for a motor vehicle that has at least one flap mounted on a body part of the motor vehicle so as to be movable by at least one drive device,"

Unlike the massive underbody diffuser fitted to the 911 R and the 991.2 GT3, the potential new development could serve more than just a special edition purpose.

And that's because that mobile flap uses a concave surface, so when the extra downforce isn't necessary, it retracts into the rear valance.

In fact, the German automaker even mentions that the flaps might feature exhaust cutouts or could be delivered in full-width form for use on EVs.

Read with the correct attitude, the patent even seems to involve subtle forms of stand-up comedy. For instance, Porsche notes that conventional diffusers are "highly cumbersome with regard to installation and integration in the underbody region,"

Then the automaker quotes the sources for its engineering magic: "More detailed explanations of regarding the manner in which a diffuser operates is provided in the teachings of Newton and Bernoulli, which are available on the internet,

On a more serious note, we have to mention that not all patents become production reality. For instance, we have yet to see an application for Porsche's 2015 variable compression ratio patent, while Infiniti has announced it will start producing a turbo-four featuring this kind of tech next year.

However, given the real-world advantages of such active technologies, the active aero piece described here can't land soon enough. For example, the 991 Turbo and Turbo S owe a part of their class-topping practicality to their 130 mm ride height. And this was achieved thanks to the use of an active front skirt. So why wouldn't we get a movable piece at the posterior?
Porsche patent Porsche 911 aerodynamics
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE Macan S84
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86
PORSCHE Cayenne Diesel77
PORSCHE Cayenne S 82
PORSCHE Panamera S80
PORSCHE Cayman S 77
PORSCHE Cayenne72
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86