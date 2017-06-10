autoevolution

Second-Generation Mercedes GLE-Class Shows Grille and Side Skirts

 
10 Jun 2017
by
Stuttgart spotter Walko Art has added some new cat footage to all his videos and also managed to film a less disguised GLE-Class prototype.
The second generation of the ML-Class successor is now showing several design details at the front and its rocker panels as well. Oddly, it looks like Mercedes went with a sporty set of skirts and a small step instead of having doors that go all the way to the bottom, like on a Range Rover.

The front end seems to feature a new type of grille made up of two horizontal bars that hug the tops of the Mercedes emblem. The air intakes and headlights both remind us of the Concept A-Class sedan and the 4-door AMG GT, with a pinch of E-Class for the sake of family resemblance.

There's every indication that we're dealing with an all-new design, one which doesn't carry over from the ML, as the first GLE did.

Inside, the popular Mercedes SUV will drop its clunky buttons for the Windscreen Cockpit system, the closest thing to a panoramic view on the dashboard of a car.

Under all the new metal we find the German company's Modular High Architecture, which we already saw in the GLC-Class. It will help the truck lose weight, increase torsional rigidity and add new technology.

It's likely that the GLE will be set apart from its little brother by a new 48-volt electric system powering regenerative braking and other fuel-saving luxury gizmos.

This highly flexible new platform will accommodate everything from four to eight cylinders, mostly in AWD configuration. There's even the possibility of a 350 d for America and the near certainty of one or two plug-in hybrid models.

About a year after the new GLE comes out, the AMG models will start popping out. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 will give you give us to 63 beasts. But there should also be something below that, probably packing the new inline-six engine that will debut in the E50 Coupe.

