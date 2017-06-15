2018 Buick Enclave Priced From $39,995

Scheduled to go on sale in the fall, the second generation of the Enclave will cost $930 more than the model it replaces. Customers of the range-topping Avenir, meanwhile, will have to pony up $53,415.





Underpinned by the C1XX platform that’s also used by the GMC Acadia, Chevrolet Traverse, and Cadillac XT5, the all-new Enclave will usher in a modern V6 engine. Codenamed LFY and derived from the High Feature series of powerplants, the 3.6-liter six-cylinder mill features start/stop capability and a nine-speed automatic transmission.Even though it’s down on power and torque compared to the LGX V6 (305 hp vs 335 hp), the LFY delivers its 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) from lower rpm. More specifically, from 2,800 instead of 5,300 rpm. The workhorse-focused tune is complemented by a promise of refinement, which is compulsory for anfrom a premium brand.With all-wheel-drive and the towing package, the 2018 Buick Enclave can handle its own as long as the towing capacity is below 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). On full song, the redesigned model can hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 7.2 seconds. The performance comes courtesy, among others, of a strict diet that sees the Enclave drop almost 400 pounds (181 kilograms) compared to the first generation of the breed.What do you get as standard? The base model, for example, boasts active noise cancellation, 8.0-inch infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, LED headlights, and heated front seats. Step up to the Essence ($44,215), and you’re in for leather upholstery, an air ionizer, and a handful of safety-oriented goodies. For $48,015, the Premium trim level adds cooled front seats, captain chairs for the second row, a power-folding third row, and even more safety features.And finally, the one that introduced the Avenir sub-brand to the Buick portfolio. In this configuration, customers can expect a black ice-finished grille, exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charging, 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, satellite navigation, dual-panel glass roof, and lots of chestnut wood scattered around the cabin.“Every detail of the all-new Enclave is designed to feel premium, well-crafted and integrated,” explained Helen Emsley, the executive director of the Buick and GMC brands. “Customers in feedback clinics have described it as having a ‘sleek’ appearance, which isn’t typically a word associated with three-row SUVs,” she concluded.