autoevolution

2018 BMW X2 Spied Overtaking Porsche Panamera On The Nurburgring

19 Jun 2017, 12:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The X1 has been around since 2009. But as BMW strives to retake the premium crown from Mercedes-Benz as far as sales are concerned, the Bavarian automaker plans to introduce a coupe-ish brother to the X1.
61 photos
2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshots2018 BMW X2 spyshotsBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2) live at 2016 Paris Motor ShowBMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)BMW Concept X2 (previews 2017 BMW F39 X2)
Codenamed F39 and classified by its creator as a sports activity vehicle, the 2018 BMW X2 is nearing its world debut. Till the moment finally comes, the compact-sized crossover still has some fine-tuning to do on the world’s most difficult racing circuit: the 20.8-kilometer long Nurburgring.

Caught on film by carparazzi, the pictured prototype can be seen overtaking a red-painted Porsche Panamera. It’s not as if the X2 packs more performance than the Zuffenhausen machine, but the Panamera driver let the crossover pass. Sound-wise, the prototype is propelled by a gas-fed turbocharged four-cylinder engine connected to an automatic box.

According to a BMW model codes list we’ve talked about on a different occasion, the compact SAV will be sold both in the United States and Europe. Variants and powertrains are plentiful, with the U.S. getting two derivatives: sDrive28i and xDrive28i, with manual and automatic trannies.

Over in Europe, the range will start with the three-cylinder sDrive18i. On the turbo diesel-powered front, the 2018 BMW X2 will be topped by the xDrive25d. In the case of the X1, that translates to a 2.0-liter engine with 231 PS (170 kW) and 450 Nm (332 pound-feet) of torque at its disposal.

Based on the UKL platform that underpins pretty much the entire MINI lineup, the X2 will be front-wheel-drive by nature. Word has it the veil will be off in September at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, with first deliveries for the European continent slated for the earliest part of 2018.

A more toned-down take on the Concept X2 presented last year, the 2018 BMW X2 will share its wheelbase with the X1 (2,760 millimeters or 108.6 inches). The niche-filling Bavarian crossover, however, won’t be as practical as the X1 because of the sloping roofline and smaller rear side windows.

2018 BMW X2 spyshots BMW X2 F39 BMW crossover spy video
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed