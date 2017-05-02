2018 BMW X2 Flies on Nurburgring, Prototype Tries Not to Understeer

BMW is currently in the midst of an aggressive expansion plan, one that will see the Bavarian automaker taking its love of unconventional segments even further. And one of the first fruits of this niche passion is the 2018 X2.





Even though the serious camouflage keeps the production styling cues away from our eyes, it seems like plenty of the design tricks that swept us off our feet when the



Alas, the sporty appearance of the



This doesn't exactly come as a surprise, given the fact that the X2 rides on the UKL front-wheel-drive platform of the German automaker. And, while xDrive all-par versions will be available, you shouldn't expect this option to bring a tail-happy experience.



The X2 should mirror the four-cylinder engine line-up of the X1 and you can find the full details



In the transmission department, lower models will come with a six-speed manual, while the list of options will include an eight-speed automatic supplied by Aisin.



While there's no official info on the US availability of the X2, we're expecting the compact SUV -Coupe to reinforce the American line-up of the automaker. However, like the X1, the X2 could only be offered in 28i trim, meaning that you'll get a 228 hp (231 PS) turbo-four.



BMW will introduce the 2018 X2 by the end of the year, with the Frankfurt Motor Show being a likely venue for the introduction of the SAC.



