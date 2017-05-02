autoevolution

2018 BMW X2 Flies on Nurburgring, Prototype Tries Not to Understeer

 
2 May 2017
BMW is currently in the midst of an aggressive expansion plan, one that will see the Bavarian automaker taking its love of unconventional segments even further. And one of the first fruits of this niche passion is the 2018 X2.
The X1's sloping roofline brother is now in its final development stages, with prototypes being put through their paces on the Nurburgring.

Even though the serious camouflage keeps the production styling cues away from our eyes, it seems like plenty of the design tricks that swept us off our feet when the Concept X2 made its debut last fall will still be present when the crossover hits the showrooms.

Alas, the sporty appearance of the SAC (Sports Activity Coupe) might not be matched by the vehicle's bend behavior. At least that's what we expect after checking out the soundtrack of the Ring spy clip at the bottom of the page. The clip allows you to notice the understeer decibels of the test car.

This doesn't exactly come as a surprise, given the fact that the X2 rides on the UKL front-wheel-drive platform of the German automaker. And, while xDrive all-par versions will be available, you shouldn't expect this option to bring a tail-happy experience.

The X2 should mirror the four-cylinder engine line-up of the X1 and you can find the full details here. On the Old Continent, where the full engine range will be present, diesel units should range between 150 and 231 hp, while gas mills will go from 192 to 231 hp.

In the transmission department, lower models will come with a six-speed manual, while the list of options will include an eight-speed automatic supplied by Aisin.

While there's no official info on the US availability of the X2, we're expecting the compact SUV-Coupe to reinforce the American line-up of the automaker. However, like the X1, the X2 could only be offered in 28i trim, meaning that you'll get a 228 hp (231 PS) turbo-four.

BMW will introduce the 2018 X2 by the end of the year, with the Frankfurt Motor Show being a likely venue for the introduction of the SAC.

