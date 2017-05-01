autoevolution

2018 BMW 6 Series GT Chases a Megane RS on the Nurburgring

 
1 May 2017, 13:43 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's long been reported that the larger BMW Gran Turismo model is being moved from the 5 Series nameplate to the 6. That's the prototype you're seeing in this spy video from the 'Ring. It's a bulky machine, but the drive can't resist a tussle with one of the most iconic hot hatchbacks of the 2010s, the Megane RS.
We don't quite understand BMW's decision to rename the GT model. Between this and the 2 Series Active Tourer, it's almost as if the practical cars in the lineup are starting to share even numbers with coupes.

Speaking of them, the replacement for the 6 Series 2-door is rumored to revive the 8 Series nameplate. So the Gran Turismo will only have to share its number with the X6.Available models: 620d, 630d, 630i, 640i and M650i
The engine range will closely mirror that of the G30 5 Series sedan. You BMW fans probably already know what those numbers mean. The 620d and 630i are the only 2-liter, four-cylinder models.

We'd expect the 630d to be the most popular model, delivering effortless power and torque from its single-turbo 3-liter setup. It will be available from September this year, but later on, a twin-turbo 640d model will be introduced.

Based on the shape of the exhaust and the sound, we figure the prototype in the video is a 640i model with an engine similar to the famous M140i hot hatch. However, between the softer suspension setup and the near 2-ton weight, the 326 horsepower B58 engine is not able to hunt down the Megane effectively.

If or when BMW decided to offer this model in China, we'll see a 640e GT that travels 50 kilometers using the electricity you feed it. However, the M650i GT from the M Performance division won't be capped by an actual M model, not that we're complaining.

Abarth 2018 BMW 6 Series GT spy video spyshots Nurburgring
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

Abarth 695 Edizione Maserati78
Abarth 50062
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74