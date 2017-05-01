2018 BMW 6 Series GT Chases a Megane RS on the Nurburgring

It's long been reported that the larger BMW Gran Turismo model is being moved from the 5 Series nameplate to the 6. That's the prototype you're seeing in this spy video from the 'Ring. It's a bulky machine, but the drive can't resist a tussle with one of the most iconic hot hatchbacks of the 2010s, the Megane RS.





We don't quite understand BMW's decision to rename the GT model. Between this and the 2 Series Active Tourer, it's almost as if the practical cars in the lineup are starting to share even numbers with coupes.Speaking of them, the replacement for the 6 Series 2-door is rumored to revive the 8 Series nameplate. So the Gran Turismo will only have to share its number with the X6.The engine range will closely mirror that of the G30 5 Series sedan . You BMW fans probably already know what those numbers mean. The 620d and 630i are the only 2-liter, four-cylinder models.We'd expect the 630d to be the most popular model, delivering effortless power and torque from its single-turbo 3-liter setup. It will be available from September this year, but later on, a twin-turbo 640d model will be introduced.Based on the shape of the exhaust and the sound, we figure the prototype in the video is a 640i model with an engine similar to the famous M140i hot hatch. However, between the softer suspension setup and the near 2-ton weight, the 326 horsepower B58 engine is not able to hunt down the Megane effectively.If or when BMW decided to offer this model in China, we'll see a 640e GT that travels 50 kilometers using the electricity you feed it. However, the M650i GT from the M Performance division won't be capped by an actual M model, not that we're complaining.