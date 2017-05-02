BMW Driver Pulls Perfect Nurburgring Crash Save with Sharp Reflexes

It's safe to say that there's a driving lesson in any Nurburgring accident or near crash and the one we're here to show you today belong to the second category.





In fact, if we are to focus on the corner entry alone, we could say the guy hooning of the Bimmer pulled one hell of a drift stunt. Alas, it didn't take long before the 5 Series ended up on the grass, as the car slid onto the inner side of the track, heading for the guardrail.



The corner seen here is Schwedenkreuz, one of the trickiest the



Fortunately, this driver demonstrated the importance of countersteering reflexes, pulling an impressive save. Notice how the man swiftly caught the slide, while he didn't make the usual rookie mistake, namely overcorrecting.



Despite the surface play taking place underneath the car, it doesn't take too long before the guy behind the wheel brought the rear end back in line, returning to the track after creating a bit of a sand storm.



The quick recovery shouldn't be taken lightly, as certain Schwedenkreuz accidents sometimes follow an agonizing struggle, as it was the case with the Nordschleife-famous



Zooming in on the car, we see the passenger seat was also occupied and we can only imagine what went through the mind of the girl riding shotgun as the



We're dealing with an E34 BMW , the now-retro 5er that still has a hefty fanbase, with the car entering the frame fully sideways.In fact, if we are to focus on the corner entry alone, we could say the guy hooning of the Bimmer pulled one hell of a drift stunt. Alas, it didn't take long before the 5 Series ended up on the grass, as the car slid onto the inner side of the track, heading for the guardrail.The corner seen here is Schwedenkreuz, one of the trickiest the Green Hell has to throw at those who set wheel on its asphalt. From hot hatches to supercars, this is a twist that likes to eat Ring tourists for breakfast, but doesn't mind devouring them at lunch time, either.Fortunately, this driver demonstrated the importance of countersteering reflexes, pulling an impressive save. Notice how the man swiftly caught the slide, while he didn't make the usual rookie mistake, namely overcorrecting.Despite the surface play taking place underneath the car, it doesn't take too long before the guy behind the wheel brought the rear end back in line, returning to the track after creating a bit of a sand storm.The quick recovery shouldn't be taken lightly, as certain Schwedenkreuz accidents sometimes follow an agonizing struggle, as it was the case with the Nordschleife-famous Audi R8 V10 accident we showed you last year.Zooming in on the car, we see the passenger seat was also occupied and we can only imagine what went through the mind of the girl riding shotgun as the Bimmer was dancing all over the track.