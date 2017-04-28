autoevolution

Nurburgring YouTuber Tries to Race 2018 BMW M5 Prototype in His Toyota 86

 
28 Apr 2017, 16:00 UTC
Ever wondered about the challengers BMW engineers are faced with when lapping the Nurburgring? Sure, keeping the M cars on track while flying from one vibrator to another is the norm, but what about the less conventional bits?
You know, stuff like handling "civilians" who randomly want to race you? We've got just such an episode to show you, with the shenanigan having taken place earlier this week.

The stunt comes from Nurburgring settler Boosted Borris, who encountered the F90 M5 during a track stint. Misha, to use the actual name of the vlogger, noticed the Bimmer before setting wheel on the track and did what so many impromptu racing aficionados out there have been doing for ages - he decided to check out the performance gap between his 200-pony machine and the 600+ hp beast.

As you'll notice in the piece of footage below, the YT guy was behind the wheel of a Toyota 86, which is one of his work vehicles at the Nurburgring. Those of you tuned into our Ring tales might remember the time when the vlogger crashed the Toyobaru coming out of the Mini Carousel and the guy does mention the incident during the M5 stunt.

If you happen to be in a hurry, you should jump to the 10:53 point of the video for the 2018 BMW M5 shenanigan. And when you think that the 2018 M5 used to play the role of a Nurburgring bully...

Speaking of the F90 M5, the latest unofficial info on the matter comes from an Instagram user who claims he had seen the vehicle in South Korea.

And the spiciest detail provided by the social media user has to do with the pumped-up xDrive all-paw system of the car. The new M5 will reportedly offer three settings for its standard all-wheel-drive, namely normal, sport and 100 percent rear-wheel-drive. Now that sounds like tire-melting music to our ears...

