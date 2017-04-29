Sapphire Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Gorgeous during Nurburgring Polishing

Those of you who have a thing for the Neunelfer might just get weak in the knees after zooming in on this photo of a Sapphire Blue 2018 GT3. As for those who aren't into 911s, the image could make you pay more attention to these rear-engined animals.





Until we get more details on the matter, we're inviting those of you who missed the This Sapphire Blue incarnation of the 2018 GT3 has been spotted earlier this week, with the flat-six bearer being driven in the proximity of the Nurburgring - lens tip to Bart van der Heijden Photography for the image. And, judging by the number plate, it looks like we're dealing with a factory-owned vehicle.Now that the new GT3 has finally set wheel in the real world, we thrilled to bring you more and more sightings of the track-savvy machine, whether they involve VIP occupants or not (yes, we are referring to the example driven by former VW Chairman Ferdinand Piech's wife, Ursula).We'll remind you that we don't have the Green Hell lap time for the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, so this could be the reason for the vehicle still being present at the infamous German track.This is the second facelifted GT3 we noticed at the Nurburgring this week and yet we can't label it as the most attention-worthy Neunelfer prototype hanging out at the Nordschleife.That title would probably go to the mysterious prototype we showed you on Friday. You know, the wingless GT3, which could be a test car for the rumored return of the 911 Sport Classic.There are no official details on the matter and yet the prototype provides plenty of clues towards the comeback of the moniker.Unfortunately, we expect Zuffenhausen to introduce the 991 Sport Classic as a collector-friendly proposal. For one thing, the 997 incarnation of the Sport Classic was a 250-unit special.Until we get more details on the matter, we're inviting those of you who missed the spyshots of the potential 2018 Porsche 911 Sport Classic to check out the prototype in detail.