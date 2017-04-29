Second 2017 Nissan Micra Review from Carwow Is Much More Critical

While there's no denying that the all-new model looks much better than before, it's not the last word in style. In fact, it looks downright strange from the back, with its big bumper and fake carbon.Despite a harshly competitive market, Mat said the Micra might cut it with the best in the class. But now, he doesn't seem so sure. A new Fiesta came out during that time, so could that have changed his views?The bad news starts with the price, as the Micra has become more expensive. But despite this particular test car being equipped with lane departure, auto braking and Bose speakers, it lacks electric windows in the back. Now, we know that very few people use them, but the decision is difficult to explain for a car launched in 2017.It almost seems that Nissan is once again targeting people who are retiring, just like with the Pulsar. For a supermini, it has a lot of features that are well screwed together. It's also got enough room for a tall driver, but the sloped roof cuts into headroom in the back. The trunk is not the biggest, and it's utterly devoid of practicality features like nets and cubbies.This particular test car looks good, but at over GBP 20,000, it's way too expensive for our taste. A smart shopper can find a great deal on some much more practical models, like the Astra, for less money. But if you're dead-set on a supermini, the 5-door MINI hatchback starts at GBP 15,250. Heck, you can have a Cooper S for the same money as this Micra tester. What was Nissan thinking! So let's hear it. Do you think a 60-something buyer wants a reversing camera and a frugal diesel engine or a MINI?