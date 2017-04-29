Elon Musk Teases Tesla "Sporty" Semi Truck, Here's The First Image

Tesla has not released the Model 3 on the market yet, but the company’s CEO is already talking about the brand’s new projects.





Elon Musk teased semi-truck at TED talk. pic.twitter.com/sY0w7KSsTx — Johana Bhuiyan (@JMBooyah) April 28, 2017 One of these is a semi truck , which will also be 100% electric Elon Musk attended a TED talk this week, and he teased an image of the vehicle. While it shows a few features of the semi, it does not reveal much.Fortunately, we can see its LED strips in the headlights, as well as a wrap-around windscreen. It seems to have a very sleek design, and Elon Musk says he has already driven a prototype in the parking lot. Musk said it was a “very spry truck,” and that it can be “driven around like a sports car .”As Car Advice remarks, Tesla has hired Jerome Guillen to lead the development team for the truck. Mr. Guillen has previously worked for Daimler, where he worked on Mercedes-Benz semis. Recently, the three-pointed star brand unveiled an electric truck that was meant for operating in cities.Tesla’s product is expected to have a similar destination, but the company is not alone in this market segment. Other businesses have unveiled electric truck prototypes, but nobody is selling one at the moment. There’s also a firm called Nikola, which plans to sell a model that operates on a similar idea.Tesla also wants to showcase an electric pick-up truck this year, which will reach production at a later date. Just like with the semi truck, the size and weight of the batteries would not be restricted by the same limitations as the ones in passenger cars, so they should be able to cover reasonable distances with a single charge.The image was flashed on the screen for just a few seconds, but it was enough for Recode’s Johana Bhuiyan to snap a picture of it.