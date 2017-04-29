autoevolution

Elon Musk Teases Tesla "Sporty" Semi Truck, Here's The First Image

 
29 Apr 2017, 11:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Tesla has not released the Model 3 on the market yet, but the company’s CEO is already talking about the brand’s new projects.
One of these is a semi truck, which will also be 100% electric. Elon Musk attended a TED talk this week, and he teased an image of the vehicle. While it shows a few features of the semi, it does not reveal much.

Fortunately, we can see its LED strips in the headlights, as well as a wrap-around windscreen. It seems to have a very sleek design, and Elon Musk says he has already driven a prototype in the parking lot. Musk said it was a “very spry truck,” and that it can be “driven around like a sports car.”

As Car Advice remarks, Tesla has hired Jerome Guillen to lead the development team for the truck. Mr. Guillen has previously worked for Daimler, where he worked on Mercedes-Benz semis. Recently, the three-pointed star brand unveiled an electric truck that was meant for operating in cities.

Tesla’s product is expected to have a similar destination, but the company is not alone in this market segment. Other businesses have unveiled electric truck prototypes, but nobody is selling one at the moment. There’s also a firm called Nikola, which plans to sell a model that operates on a similar idea.

Tesla also wants to showcase an electric pick-up truck this year, which will reach production at a later date. Just like with the semi truck, the size and weight of the batteries would not be restricted by the same limitations as the ones in passenger cars, so they should be able to cover reasonable distances with a single charge.

The image was flashed on the screen for just a few seconds, but it was enough for Recode’s Johana Bhuiyan to snap a picture of it.

Tesla Elon Musk semitruck truck electric utility teaser
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75