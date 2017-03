BMW Model Codes List Suggests F90 M5 Is An Auto-Only and AWD-Only Job

AMG

As you can see from the attached PDF, there are three variations of the F90 M5 listed there. All of them, however, share two things: all-wheel-drive system and an automatic. “Wait a second. Does that mean there’s no manual in the offing?” I too wish for this list to be incomplete, but still, bear in mind the Mercedes-E63 comes exclusively withand an automatic box.While on the subject of go-faster BMWs , the PDF further reveals that the Bavarian brand has plenty of more surprises in store for us. The F82 M4 CS, F87 M2 Competition, and F97 X3 M are only the tip of the iceberg. Then there’s the G01 X3, which will spawn M40d and M40i variants. The latter, curiously, will be available with a manual transmission in both Europe and the United States. The G01 X3 is also going to be available in iPerformance xDrive30e form, with the range of transmissions starting with a manual.The F39 X2 , on the other hand, starts with the sDrive20i front-wheel-drive manual and tops with the xDrive20D AWD automatic. Albeit the document doesn’t offer any information on engine size or output, it is reassuring the i3 S is included in there. The G14 8 Series coupe and cabriolet are featured too.Last, but certainly not least, the Rolls Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury sport utility vehicle. As expected from such a behemoth, all-wheel-drive will be the norm, as will an automatic. On an anticlimactic ending note, Bimmerpost member ‘swagon’ underlines the following detail about the PDF attached just below:“MECH means manual transmission, but there are cars that never had a manual transmission option and yet it states ‘mech’ in the line."