BMW Model Codes List Suggests F90 M5 Is An Auto-Only and AWD-Only Job

The peeps over at Bimmerpost
are known for unveiling what BMW is working on way ahead of the official debut of a particular model, and they’re still at it. This time around, forum member ‘rypik@BW’ reveals what the near future holds in store.
As you can see from the attached PDF, there are three variations of the F90 M5
listed there. All of them, however, share two things: all-wheel-drive system and an automatic. “Wait a second. Does that mean there’s no manual in the offing?”
I too wish for this list to be incomplete, but still, bear in mind the Mercedes-AMG
E63 comes exclusively with AWD
and an automatic box.
While on the subject of go-faster BMWs
, the PDF further reveals that the Bavarian brand has plenty of more surprises in store for us. The F82 M4 CS, F87 M2 Competition, and F97 X3 M are only the tip of the iceberg. Then there’s the G01 X3, which will spawn M40d and M40i variants. The latter, curiously, will be available with a manual transmission in both Europe and the United States. The G01 X3 is also going to be available in iPerformance xDrive30e form, with the range of transmissions starting with a manual.
The F39 X2
, on the other hand, starts with the sDrive20i front-wheel-drive manual and tops with the xDrive20D AWD automatic. Albeit the document doesn’t offer any information on engine size or output, it is reassuring the i3 S
is included in there. The G14 8 Series coupe and cabriolet are featured too.
Last, but certainly not least, the Rolls Royce Cullinan
ultra-luxury sport utility vehicle. As expected from such a behemoth, all-wheel-drive will be the norm, as will an automatic. On an anticlimactic ending note, Bimmerpost member ‘swagon’ underlines the following detail about the PDF attached just below:
“MECH means manual transmission, but there are cars that never had a manual transmission option and yet it states ‘mech’ in the line."