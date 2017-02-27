BMW Prices China-bound 1 Series Sedan (F52) From 204,800 Yuan

Previewed by the Concept Compact Sedan
, the F52 is a change of heart for what all of us expect from a BMW. Christened 1 Series Sedan but marketed as “1 Series Sports Car” in the Middle Kingdom, the F52-gen 1 Series Sedan is preparing to roll into dealership lots.
Pricing for the China
-built 1 Series Sedan kicks off from 204,800 yuan, which applies to the 118i Fashion and converts to $29,805 at the current exchange rates. By comparison, the cheapest F20 starts from 256,000 yuan ($37,255). Along with pricing, BMW released the technical specifications of the F52. Standing 4,456 millimeters (175.4 inches) long and 1,803 millimeters (70.9 inches) wide, the 1 Series Sedan trumps both the F20 1 Series hatchback available in the Old Continent, as well as the F22 2 Series Coupe.
The exterior may not be to everyone’s liking, but the interior oozes BMW
-ness through every pore. And then you notice the design of the gear lever, and it hits you: this is a front-wheel-drive car that’s riding on the UKL platform developed for MINI, X1, 2 Series Active Tourer, and 2 Series Gran Tourer.
There are only three engines to choose from. The entry-level 118i employs a 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo with 136 PS (100 kW) and 220 Nm (162 lb-ft) of torque from 1,250 rpm. For a car that tips the scales at 1,355 kilograms (2,987 pounds), that’s not too bad. Even concerning fuel economy, the BMW 118i Sedan manages to return 5.5 l/100 km (42.7 U.S. mpg) combined.
Acceleration, meanwhile, is not exactly BMW-like at 9.4 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph). Higher up, the 120i ups the ante with a 2.0-liter engine that churns out 192 PS (141 kW) and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft) of torque. The range-topping option is a 231 PS (170 kW) inline-four with 350 Nm (258 lb-ft). With this powerhouse, the BMW 1 Series Sedan
can hit 100 km/h in 6.8 seconds.
As standard, even the entry-level 118i Fashion features bits and bobs such as air conditioning, rear parking sensors, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a six-speed automatic transmission. Things like the rear view camera (3,200 yuan), however, are optional. As for the most expensive extra of them all, customers have to pony up 15,000 yuan for the navigation and connectivity pack.