2019 BMW 2 Series Convertible Spied Testing With Light Camo

 
24 Feb 2017
by
BMW is preparing a facelift in the 2 Series Coupe and Cabriolet range, and the German drop-top was in line to receive the modifications.
We have already presented spyshots of the 2 Series Coupe in various trims in recent weeks, but the cabriolet model slipped under the radar. Because you are reading this article, you already know that it has not managed to evade our spy photographers, so the engineers from BMW were still caught while driving a prototype on public roads.

This time, BMW’s prototype of the 2 Series Cabriolet LCI, which is BMW-speak for a facelift, was spotted while it was driving in a German city.

It does not matter where it was caught by our photographers, because the resulting photos are more important than locating where it was this week.

As you can see, the car has minimal camouflage, which helps us understand the visible changes behind this Life Cycle Impulse, as BMW likes to call its facelifts. The headlights will get a set of daytime running lights with LED technology, and the kidney grille seems to have shrunk when compared to the ongoing model.

The rear of the 2 Series Cabriolet has been refreshed more modestly, as it has new graphics for its tail lights, but not much else. The passenger compartment has the dash covered-up almost entirely, so it is clear that BMW has a few modifications in mind for that component.

Most likely, the infotainment unit will be improved, while a few trim elements will be added. BMW will probably let customers choose between various design lines, as it does with other models in its range, which will determine the color and type of those ornaments.

The blue-and-white roundel from Munich is expected to update the engines of the 2 Series Cabriolet along with the facelift of this car. Evidently, they will be the same ones from the updated 2 Series Coupe, but there’s no information about them for now.
