autoevolution

The ACL2S Is AC Schnitzer's 400 HP BMW M240i

 
27 Feb 2017, 17:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
Last year, AC Schnitzer revealed the bonkers ACL2 based on the M135i. But it was the last year of production for that engine, and now they are back with the M240i-based ACL2S. Thankfully, they remembered to take their meds, and the car "only" has 400 horsepower.
"They bolted a huge wing and only added 60 hp. That's a ricer's car," the keyboard warriors will say. But we think 340 ponies were already too much for the M240i when it's not fitted with AWD.

They say that only 30 of these cars will ever be made, and considering the €35,900 asking price of the kit, we're not surprised. But they have made quite a lot of upgrades, as you can plainly see from the photo gallery.

The bump in power is accompanied by 100 Nm (73.8 lb-ft) of extra torque and was achieved through an ECU update, a custom sports exhaust system with quad mufflers and a new air intake.

On the chassis front, ACL2S models all boast adjustable suspension which allows the owner to tweak the height, compression, and rebound. The 20-inch AC Schnitzer alloy wheels are either red or gold, accentuating the braking system.

However, the tuned M240i wouldn't attract quite so much attention were it not for the body kit, consisting of ten major parts. The big ones are the flared wheel arches, revised bumpers, a carbon fiber front air splitter, new diffuser. However, the ACL2S also boasts four canards at the front and a carbon rear wing or a smaller. If you don't want that piece to stand out or impede rear visibility, a trunk lid spoiler is also available.

Finishing the M240i tuning project off, the company has installed some interior trim pieces, including an aluminum pedal set, unique “One of Thirty” badging and a three-spoke leather. We left last year's project in the photo gallery because the outside looks identical, but also so you can check out the special green seats they had. Shame those didn't stick around!

AC Schnitzer BMW M240i BMW BMW tuning
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673