The ACL2S Is AC Schnitzer's 400 HP BMW M240i

Last year, AC Schnitzer revealed the bonkers ACL2
based on the M135i. But it was the last year of production for that engine, and now they are back with the M240i-based ACL2S. Thankfully, they remembered to take their meds, and the car "only" has 400 horsepower.
"They bolted a huge wing and only added 60 hp. That's a ricer's car
," the keyboard warriors will say. But we think 340 ponies were already too much for the M240i when it's not fitted with AWD
.
They say that only 30 of these cars will ever be made, and considering the €35,900 asking price of the kit, we're not surprised. But they have made quite a lot of upgrades, as you can plainly see from the photo gallery.
The bump in power is accompanied by 100 Nm (73.8 lb-ft) of extra torque and was achieved through an ECU
update, a custom sports exhaust system with quad mufflers and a new air intake.
On the chassis front, ACL2S models all boast adjustable suspension which allows the owner to tweak the height, compression, and rebound. The 20-inch AC Schnitzer alloy wheels are either red or gold, accentuating the braking system.
However, the tuned M240i
wouldn't attract quite so much attention were it not for the body kit, consisting of ten major parts. The big ones are the flared wheel arches, revised bumpers, a carbon fiber front air splitter, new diffuser. However, the ACL2S also boasts four canards at the front and a carbon rear wing or a smaller. If you don't want that piece to stand out or impede rear visibility, a trunk lid spoiler is also available.
Finishing the M240i tuning project off, the company has installed some interior trim pieces, including an aluminum pedal set, unique “One of Thirty” badging and a three-spoke leather. We left last year's project in the photo gallery because the outside looks identical, but also so you can check out the special green seats they had. Shame those didn't stick around!