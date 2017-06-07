autoevolution

BMW X2 Reveals Front Bumper With Likely M Sport Design

 
7 Jun 2017
The BMW X2 will be ugly! These latest spyshots show that it's got an upside down grille (compared to the prototype behind it) and a bumper design that's way busier than it needs to be.
This is the first time the front end of the crossover was seen in such detail, and we're not quite sure what to make of it. In all likelihood, we are dealing with the production M Sport design, which will include multiple air intakes, some of which are reminiscent of the 2018 M5.

Nostalgia for the RWD 1 Series seems to influence this car's appearance, especially in the kidney department. Though considering the sadness we feel for the sideways hatchback's departure, that's not necessarily a bad thing.

Codenamed the F39, this new model will sit above the X1 in the range while offering the same kinds of engines. In America, that will include sDrive and xDrive versions of the 28i.

A high-performance B48 2-liter unit producing around 320 horsepower is also poised to be offered in the M35i or something named along those lines. However, we don't think this particular prototype is the M Performance model since it lacks the blue brakes.

Later on, the same engine will also be used in the M135i F40 hatchback. However, it's pretty clear that BMW isn't going after the A45 and GLA 45 just yet.

Europe is probably going to get a handful more engines. We can't say for sure where the range will bottom out, but the 1.5-liter from the Cooper and the 2.0-liter diesel with 150 HP from the Countryman Cooper D seem like good places.

The market launch will happen around the end of 2017 or in January 2018, with the motor show debut happening in Detroit.

It's expected that the X2 will be the lifestyle choice, something reflected by a price tag closer to that of the X3 than the X1 with which it shares its platform. This will also be the least practical crossover BMW has ever made, although more premium materials and the latest tech features will compensate.
