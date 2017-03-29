autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

G20 BMW 3 Series Spied During Winter Testing, Looks Like the M340i

 
29 Mar 2017, 15:13 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The G20 BMW 3 Series looks just like a smaller, sportier 5 Series, which in turn is a smaller, sexier 7 Series. So you could say that the Bavarians are working on their nicest sedan yet.
The 3er was once the undisputed king of the small executive sedan segment. But its rivals, especially the German ones, have chipped away some of its reputation in the past two or three years.

At the same time, the small luxury sedan market is shrinking, what with regular models becoming technologically advanced. You can pick up a Skoda Octavia that costs more than the 320d. Likewise, crossover SUVs are eating away at the desires of hard-working businesspeople.

BMW thus needs to bring its A-game with the all-new generation of 3 Series sedan, seen here undergoing winter testing.

Quality is something the Audi A4, and Mercedes C-Class offer in spades, though in different ways. The key areas where the 3 Series needs to fight back are obvious: perceived build quality, a gadget-oriented cabin, and superior body sculpting.

At the forefront of the fight is the CLAR, short for cluster architecture. It's going to help the sedan shed a little weight. Most of the engine work is already done. However, the Bavarians are going to surprise us at the bottom end of the range.

We've heard that both the 316i, powered by the MINI Cooper engine, and the 316d, packing 122 PS of 3-cylinder diesel, will dip below the 100 grams per kilometer mark.

Of course, that's not what we have in our spy video. With an exhaust design copied from the latest 5 Series, it's pretty clear that we are dealing with the 340i, although it's possible that it will wear the M badge, this being the top engine choice below the M3. The six-banger is said to roughly gain the 370 PS output of the M2 and the X4 M40i, which is not surprising at all.

With a 0 to 100 km/h time of well under 5 seconds, the 340i should pack everything a man needs, including xDrive. But that's not say that the M3 won't have anything left to do. Our sources say a brand new twin-turbo 3-liter is being developed and will debut with the X3 M. You're going to see about 450 PS in the SUV and the next hot sedan.

g20 bmw 3 series BMW spyshots spyshots spy video
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673