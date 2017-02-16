2019 BMW i8 Spyder Prototype First Spy Photos Show it Topless

The i8 Spyder has been confirmed to be one of several BMW models to debut in 2018, together with the X3 M and Z4 replacement. Crucially, the regular i8 will also have a facelift next spring, so they could come out at the same time.





It's hard to believe that three years have passed since BMW revealed its cutting-edge PHEV. In that time, technology has moved on quite a bit. For example, most premium cars try to park themselves or even using a remote. The i8 Spyder will have to borrow a lot of tech from the 5 Series.



But the i8 is not a copycat. BMW say the i brand is a think tank for new ideas. That's why I want to draw attention to the



From a design point of view, the two humps of the i8 Spyder concept are confirmed for production. However, we still don't know that the roof mechanism looks like. Could they be crazy enough to install manual panels like the Aventador Roadster?



The i8 Spyder will continue to rely on CFRP for its lightweight tub. The powertrain will pack an additional 15 horsepower. Therefore, the electric motor in combination with the 1.5-liter three-cylinder turbo will deliver a combined 372 PS.



The battery pack might also become a little bigger. BMW swapped the 7.1 kWh unit in the Formula E safety car for a 10 kWh one, thus previewing a potential 50% boost in EV range for the 2018 road car.



