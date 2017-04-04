New Jaguar E-Pace Baby SUV Hits Nurburgring, Looks Gorgeous Even with Camouflage

Jaguar engineers testing the future E-Pace must now hide massive smiles inside their helmets, since the compact crossover has now entered the Nurburgring hooning phase of its development.





Regardless of its underpinning, the new Jag will be quite the looker. Even with the heavy cladding and psychedelic wrap present on the prototype, its cab-forward presence and coupe-like roof line (don't let the rear window disguise trick you) are extremely appealing.



And, given



The engine compartment of the E-Pace will be occupied by gas and diesel units belonging to the fresh Ingenium turbo-four engine family. Front-wheel-drive will be standard, while those willing to dive into the list of optional extras will be able to gift their vehicles with all-wheel-drive.



As strange as it might sound in today's two-pedal obsessed realm, the crossover will be offered with either a six-speed manual or an automatic tranny (it's unclear whether Jaguar will use an eight- or a nine-speed unit).



Jaguar is expected to introduce the E-Pace next year, with the high-riding model probably landing as a 2018 model, as part of a larger crossover plan of the company.



In its first year on the market, the SUV , managed to convince no less than 45,973 customers, which accounted for 30 percent of the automaker's sales.



