autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Spyker SUV Is Still On The Table, This Time It Gets Hybrid Tech

 
3 Apr 2017, 12:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Spyker, the Dutch automaker focused on exclusive products, is determined to launch an SUV.
More than a decade ago, Spyker Automotive unveiled a concept vehicle named D12 Peking-to-Paris. It was the first crossover in the history of the brand, and its name was later changed to D8 Peking-to-Paris. The latter modification was done because the company’s leaders decided to use a V8 engine to power their first product in this class.

The years passed, and Spyker was in a desperate situation. Somehow, the Dutch managed to follow their motto, and went full “Nulla tenaci invia est via.” The words you just read are in Latin, and they mean that no road is impassable for those who are tenacious.

We do not know who sold his or her soul to the Devil to keep the company alive, but the boutique manufacturer from The Netherlands is as active as ever.

Currently, the company builds its products in Coventry, through the help of CPP Manufacturing. Due to that fact, it has become increasingly attractive for journalists from the United Kingdom, including those at Autocar, who have spoken with representatives of the Dutch brand.

A recent discussion has revealed that they want to launch four new cars in the next ten years, and those include a six-cylinder sports car, along with a hybrid SUV. The latter is supposed to blend a gasoline engine, supplied by Koenigsegg, with an undescribed electric drivetrain.

The said SUV is reportedly being developed with Lotus, a company that is also working on a model in this class, but has yet to specify when it will be ready.

The expertise of the British brand in the science of making vehicles lighter and more fun should provide Spyker with a compelling product.

Evidently, the crossover will not be inexpensive, but the six-cylinder model could become the most affordable automobile from Spyker. Little is known about it, but we still have to wait a few more years until it is released.
Spyker SUV Spyker SUV spyker hybrid Hybrid hybrid SUV v8
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78