Spyker SUV Is Still On The Table, This Time It Gets Hybrid Tech

Spyker
, the Dutch automaker focused on exclusive products, is determined to launch an SUV.
More than a decade ago, Spyker Automotive
unveiled a concept vehicle named D12 Peking-to-Paris. It was the first crossover in the history of the brand, and its name was later changed to D8 Peking-to-Paris. The latter modification was done because the company’s leaders decided to use a V8 engine to power their first product in this class.
The years passed, and Spyker was in a desperate situation. Somehow, the Dutch managed to follow their motto, and went full “Nulla tenaci invia est via.” The words you just read are in Latin, and they mean that no road is impassable for those who are tenacious.
We do not know who sold his or her soul to the Devil to keep the company alive, but the boutique manufacturer from The Netherlands is as active as ever.
Currently, the company builds its products in Coventry, through the help of CPP Manufacturing. Due to that fact, it has become increasingly attractive for journalists from the United Kingdom, including those at Autocar
, who have spoken with representatives of the Dutch brand.
A recent discussion has revealed that they want to launch four new cars in the next ten years, and those include a six-cylinder sports car, along with a hybrid SUV
. The latter is supposed to blend a gasoline engine, supplied by Koenigsegg
, with an undescribed electric drivetrain.
The said SUV is reportedly being developed with Lotus
, a company that is also working on a model in this class, but has yet to specify when it will be ready.
The expertise of the British brand in the science of making vehicles lighter and more fun should provide Spyker with a compelling product.
Evidently, the crossover will not be inexpensive, but the six-cylinder model could become the most affordable automobile from Spyker. Little is known about it, but we still have to wait a few more years until it is released.