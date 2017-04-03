autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2018 Hyundai Kona B-SUV Is Named After A Hawaiian District

 
3 Apr 2017, 7:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The de facto home of the Ironman Triathlon, Kona is a beautiful place on the Big Island of Hawaii. But in Hyundai jargon, Kona is the name of the automaker’s Nissan Juke-rivaling subcompact crossover SUV.
Dubbed as an important milestone for Hyundai’s objective to become the leading Asian automotive marque in Europe by 2021, the all-new Kona will slot just below the Tucson. Expected to share a helluva lot of bits and bobs with the i20 subcompact hatchback, the B-segment model will act as Hyundai’s smallest crossover in the Old Continent.

According to its maker, the soon-to-debut Kona is blessed with, wait for it, something called “progressive style.” Not only that, but the said design “reflects the lifestyle of modern customers.” Fancy vernacular it may be, but the truth of the matter is, the featured teaser pic is that bit more revealing than mere words. In addition to the LED-accented slim headlights, the Kona also has LED taillights for a matching look.

Beyond the teaser, spy photographs reveal a small-sided car that sits slightly higher off the ground compared to both the i20 and the i30. On the subject of drivetrain, Hyundai didn’t offer any clues on which wheels will be tasked with propulsion. FWD as standard is anticipated, but an optional all-wheel-drive system? We’ll have to wait and see if the automaker can make a case for such a feature.

The engine lineup, meanwhile, will likely start with a 1.0 T-GDI as found in both the i20 and i30. Higher up, the 1.4-liter turbo four is rumored to make the cut, whereas the 1.6-liter CRDi will also be made available to satisfy the needs of the diesel-loving fan base.

As far as the Kona’s interior is concerned, a touchscreen-based infotainment system slots just above the center air vents. Below them, you’ll find the HVAC buttons. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, plus TomTom Live services are in the offing, and there’s a considerable possibility the all-new crossover will also offer a wireless inductive charging pad for Qi-enabled smartphones.
2018 Hyundai Kona teaser Hyundai Kona crossover Hyundai SUV Europe
press release
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77