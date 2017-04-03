2018 Hyundai Kona B-SUV Is Named After A Hawaiian District

The de facto home of the Ironman Triathlon, Kona is a beautiful place on the Big Island of Hawaii. But in Hyundai
jargon, Kona is the name of the automaker’s Nissan Juke-rivaling subcompact crossover SUV.
Dubbed as an important milestone for Hyundai’s objective to become the leading Asian automotive marque in Europe by 2021, the all-new Kona will slot just below the Tucson. Expected to share a helluva lot of bits and bobs with the i20
subcompact hatchback, the B-segment model will act as Hyundai’s smallest crossover in the Old Continent.
According to its maker, the soon-to-debut Kona is blessed with, wait for it, something called “progressive style.”
Not only that, but the said design “reflects the lifestyle of modern customers.”
Fancy vernacular it may be, but the truth of the matter is, the featured teaser pic is that bit more revealing than mere words. In addition to the LED-accented slim headlights, the Kona also has LED taillights for a matching look.
Beyond the teaser, spy photographs reveal a small-sided car that sits slightly higher off the ground compared to both the i20 and the i30
. On the subject of drivetrain, Hyundai didn’t offer any clues on which wheels will be tasked with propulsion. FWD
as standard is anticipated, but an optional all-wheel-drive system? We’ll have to wait and see if the automaker can make a case for such a feature.
The engine lineup, meanwhile, will likely start with a 1.0 T-GDI
as found in both the i20 and i30. Higher up, the 1.4-liter turbo four is rumored to make the cut, whereas the 1.6-liter CRDi
will also be made available to satisfy the needs of the diesel-loving fan base.
As far as the Kona’s interior
is concerned, a touchscreen-based infotainment system slots just above the center air vents. Below them, you’ll find the HVAC buttons. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, plus TomTom Live services are in the offing, and there’s a considerable possibility the all-new crossover will also offer a wireless inductive charging pad for Qi-enabled smartphones.