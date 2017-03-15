autoevolution
First Jaguar I-Pace Test Drive Comes from YouTuber Mr JWW, Talks Cabin Space

 
15 Mar 2017, 19:47 UTC ·
by
Given the fact that the I-Pace is here to reinvent the way we think about Jaguars it shouldn't come as a surprise that the carmaker decided to connect the steering wheel and the pedals of the concept cars with the help of YouTuber Mr JWW.
The British automaker recently unleashed the I-Pace on the streets of London and, while the company was shooting the EV, it invited the British vlogger inside the car. The resulting test driver barely fits the definition of the genre, having taken place inside a car park, but, given the state of the contraption we're talking about, the resulting piece of footage, which you can find at the bottom of the page, is worthy of our attention.

We're looking at the Photon Red example of the concept, with the color having been introduced for the Geneva Motor Show - the vehicle made its debut last year, at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

The cab forward styling of the model is the result of the clean sheet approach the Brits used when designing the I-Pace. The all-new electric platform underpinning the vehicle means that, for instance, its center of gravity sits 120 mm lower than that of the similarly-sized F-Pace.

In concept form, the I-Pace features a 90 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, but Jaguar has hinted at other versions. The dual-motor machine delivers an overall output of 400 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm), with the all-wheel-drive vehicle completing the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) sprint in around four seconds.

As for the all-important driving range, the NEDC mixed cycle shows the electric Jag can deliver 310 miles (500 km) on a single charge.

The Coventry automaker will show us the production face of the electric SUV by the end of the year, while the high-riding model is scheduled to hit the market by mid-2018. Until then, you can check out the first impressions on the green motoring example below.

