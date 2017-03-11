Cadillac President Confirms XT4 Name For Small Crossover

Following the launch of the CT6 and XT5, General Motors’ crown jewel has yet to prove that it’s the Cadillac it once was, back in the olden days when the name was synonymous with American luxury. To boot, we’re still waiting for that all-new twin-turbo V8 tower-of-power Cadillac has promised us like eons ago.





Word has it the Kansas City Fairfax Assembly will be tasked with producing the XT4. At the present moment, Fairfax builds the General Motors may have a hard time keeping Cadillac relevant in this day and age, but to the automaker’s defense, GM definitely knows that the XT5 and Escalade are not enough to quench the public’s thirst for sport utility vehicles. This is where the XT4 steps into the limelight, probably for the model year 2019 according to the latest reports.Up until this point, there was no word on the official name of the compact crossover. According to Cadillac head honcho Johan de Nysschen, the all-new model will be referred to as the XT4, not XT3 as in previous rumors. Speaking to Motoring , de Nysschen highlighted that, “We started seeing online reports of the prototypes undergoing testing and being mis-named.”Cadillac’s numero uno further told the Australian publication the following: “So just as XT5 is a little bigger than Q5, so we can expect XT4 will follow a similar line with a really excellent interior. For many people it will be a very feasible alternative even from a segment up.” In other words, the XT4 will be larger than the Q3, but it will be targeting the four-ringed brand’s crossover.The backbone of the 2019 Cadillac XT4 is likely to be the GM D2XX platform, which is used by the likes of the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain . What this means is two things: front-wheel-drive as standard and turbocharged engines throughout the range. If Cadillac can make a case for it, make that even a 1.6-liter turbo diesel Opel calls Whisper Diesel. An efficiency-minded nine-speed automatic is expected to be in the offing for the XT4 as well.Word has it the Kansas City Fairfax Assembly will be tasked with producing the XT4. At the present moment, Fairfax builds the Chevrolet Malibu