Cadillac To Bring XT4 Compact Crossover To European Market

North America caught the crossover SUV bug quite a long time ago. People living in the Old Continent only recently started to buy into this mania, more so when it comes down to B- and C-segment models. Albeit the automaker doesn’t have a strong presence in Europe, Cadillac looks forward to joining in on the action with the XT4
, which is due to go into production in 2018.
Speaking to GM Inside News
, Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen let it be known that the XT4 will be of compact size and it will go on sale in the U.S. “and subsequently in Europe.”
Following the heavily-anticipated XT4, the ailing marque will try to reinvent itself by launching new models every six months, translating to “a total of five carlines in the space of two years.”
The shutterbugs caught the pre-production XT4 hiding underneath swaths of camouflage on numerous occasions. Slightly larger than the likes of the Audi Q3, the all-new Caddy is expected to ride on General Motors’ D2XX platform. It’s a vehicle architecture shared with the all-new Chevrolet Equinox
and GMC Terrain
, designed to be matched with a selection of turbocharged motors.
At the lowermost point in the lineup, there’s a 1.5-liter engine rated at 170 horsepower and 203 pound-feet. Further up, the platform boasts a 2.0-liter four-pot with 252 hp and 260 lb-ft to its name. The Chevy and GMC also get a turbo diesel derived from the Opel Astra’s 1.6 CDTI, which is good for 137 horsepower and 240 lb-ft. Whichever engine Cadillac
will be gifting the XT4 with, it’s a given a nine-speed automatic box will do the shifting chore.
Mr. de Nysschen further told GM Inside News that there’s no way the Escala Concept will turn into a production vehicle. Instead, its design cues will be applied to upcoming models. There’s also the matter of the twin-turbo V8 powering the Escala Concept. A development for future V-models, the 4.2-liter powerplant is also rumored to be employed by the mid-engine 'Vette
.