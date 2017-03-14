autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

2018 Kia Stonic Subcompact Crossover Spied Hiding Its Bold Styling

 
14 Mar 2017, 22:32 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This is far from the first time when we get to spy on the upcoming subcompact crossover coming from Hyundai-Kia. Nevertheless, the South Korean automaker has managed to keep most of the details of the almost-ready crossover hidden.
The Kia incarnation of the vehicle should wear the Stonic moniker, since the company has already filed a trademark application for the name. As for the Hyundai sister model of the Stonic, we can't even turn to the rumor mill for a tentative name.

The prototype spied here was testing in Scandinavia, with its 17-inch allow wheels standing out from the distance.

And while the vehicle is still covered in heavy camouflage, we expect the styling of the high-riding model to be a bold one. For one thing, we can look back to the Kia Provo concept delivered back in 2013 for inspiration - we added a few pics of the concept at the bottom of the image gallery to your right.

It's worth mentioning that, while Kia already offers such a B-segment vehicle, the KX3 present on the Chinese market is far from meeting the refinement standards of the North American and European customers. As such, the rumor mill talks about the crossover seen here sharing its platform with the 2017 Kia Rio.

The most important question regarding the tech side of the upcoming model has to do with whether the automaker will offer the Stonic as a front-wheel-drive model of it Kia decides to match the class-defining Nissan Juke be delivering all-wheel-drive as an option.

Kia will introduce the Stonic by the end of the year, with the most likely event to mark the debut of the subcompact crossover being the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Two months later, we should see the city-friendly Kia setting wheel on US soil at the LA Auto Show.
2018 Kia Stonic Kia Kia Stonic crossover SUV spyshots
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our KIA Testdrives:

2017 Kia Sportage75
2015 Kia Soul EV74
2015 Kia K90077
KIA Venga 57
KIA Soul 57
KIA Cee'd Facelift 60
KIA Cee'd 58