2018 Kia Stonic Subcompact Crossover Spied Hiding Its Bold Styling

Kia will introduce the Stonic by the end of the year, with the most likely event to mark the debut of the subcompact crossover being the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Two months later, we should see the city-friendly Kia setting wheel on US soil at the LA Auto Show. The Kia incarnation of the vehicle should wear the Stonic moniker, since the company has already filed a trademark application for the name. As for the Hyundai sister model of the Stonic, we can't even turn to the rumor mill for a tentative name.The prototype spied here was testing in Scandinavia, with its 17-inch allow wheels standing out from the distance.And while the vehicle is still covered in heavy camouflage, we expect the styling of the high-riding model to be a bold one. For one thing, we can look back to the Kia Provo concept delivered back in 2013 for inspiration - we added a few pics of the concept at the bottom of the image gallery to your right.It's worth mentioning that, while Kia already offers such a B-segment vehicle, the KX3 present on the Chinese market is far from meeting the refinement standards of the North American and European customers. As such, the rumor mill talks about the crossover seen here sharing its platform with the 2017 Kia Rio The most important question regarding the tech side of the upcoming model has to do with whether the automaker will offer the Stonic as a front-wheel-drive model of it Kia decides to match the class-defining Nissan Juke be delivering all-wheel-drive as an option.Kia will introduce the Stonic by the end of the year, with the most likely event to mark the debut of the subcompact crossover being the Frankfurt Motor Show in September. Two months later, we should see the city-friendly Kia setting wheel on US soil at the LA Auto Show.