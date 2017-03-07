2017 Kia Stinger Arrives In Geneva In Stunning Red

Kia
has brought several new products to the Geneva Motor Show
this year, but one of them stands out as if it were painted bright red.
The company’s most powerful model ever offered, a sporty fastback named Stinger
, was publicly unveiled in front of a European audience during the first significant automotive exhibit held on the Old Continent. It was joined by the Picanto, Niro Plug-in Hybrid, and Optima Sportswagon Plug-in Hybrid.
Just like its siblings, the Stinger prides itself with a seven-year warranty, which is still something that its competitor brands have not offered as standard.
Evidently, the Stinger that was revealed in the Kia stand in Geneva is a European specification model, while the one showcased in Detroit this January was adapted to the American market.
Europeans will get to buy the Stinger with a choice of engines, which range from 200 HP
to 370 HP, and they can even order a 2.2-liter diesel. The company offers the Stinger with rear-wheel-drive as standard, but all-wheel-drive is optionally available.
Clients can also specify an electronically-adjustable suspension system, and there’s even a five-mode Drive Mode Select knob.
Kia
took its time to launch the Stinger
, as the concept that previewed it was first unveiled six years ago. Some of you might remember the GT Concept, which is the predecessor of this car.
The South Korean brand has already specified that the Stinger will enter production and go on sale in Europe during the fourth quarter of 2017, which means that the first showrooms will get it this fall.
The model is Kia’s most ambitious product in recent years, if not the boldest launch that was ever done in the history of this brand. It is expected to become the most expensive Kia ever offered. This might only happen to the top-of-the-line version, which will come with a 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine.