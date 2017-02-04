2018 Kia K9 Spied For The First Time, Debuts At The Arctic Circle

Kia is working on the next generation of its luxury flagship sedan, the K9
, which is also known as the K900.
The K9 is the most expensive Kia
you will be able to buy, and the launch of the Stinger will not change that fact. The prototype that you can observe in the photo gallery was spotted while being tested
at the Arctic Circle, and it was being driven hard by the team of engineers that was experimenting with its settings and abilities.
A close look at the photo gallery reveals that the driver was using “a dab” of opposite lock as he was exiting a quick left-hand turn, which came after a mild drift.
As the automobile is exiting the corner and accelerating away, you can observe the rear-biased configuration of the all-wheel-drive propulsion system, as the rear tires appear to be kicking up more snow than those in the front.
The current configuration of the K9 is a rear-wheel-drive setup with a choice of V6 or V8
gasoline engines. While the primary offer of motors will not change with the next generation, a hybrid
version should not be ruled out. The all-wheel-drive system we mentioned might be offered as optional equipment for some versions, while others could get it as standard.
From a design point of view, the Kia K9 has not changed dramatically from what we can observe, but the main modifications will come to the front and rear end.
The windows and the profile of the sedan have not been altered, but few automakers have dared to apply a coupe-inspired roofline to a luxury four-door car, and Kia will not take that chance.
A sloped roof looks cool, but it is often detrimental to the comfort of the rear passengers, as it limits the available room of the heads of the passengers sitting in the backseat. Kia has used a generous wheelbase for the K9, and it appears that the two people seated in the back of its flagship will be spoiled from that point of view.