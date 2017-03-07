Kawasaki Jet Ski SX-R Ready To Race In 2017

autoevolution
7 Mar 2017
Kawasaki announced its Jet Ski SX-R stand-up watercraft is eligible to race in the International Jet Sport Boat Association (IJSBA) Aqua-X and Pro Watercross competitions this year.
With all the fame building for the Kawasaki Jet Ski SX-R personal watercraft, racing sanctioning bodies around the world are announcing the four-stroke stand-up is eligible to race in 2017.

In the IJSBA competition, the Jet Ski SX-R will be accepted to race in the Ski Stock Class and Ski Modified Class at all sanctioned events, including the Mark Hahn 300 Endurance Race and the World Finals. Both events will be held in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

For events sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the Jet Ski SX-R will be allowed to compete in the UIM GP Ski Class. One such event is the P1 Aqua-X.

In the independent Pro Watercross Series, the Kawasaki Jet Ski SX-R personal watercraft qualifies for the GP Ski class and Ski 4-Stroke Stock class.

The stand-up watercraft is powered by Kawasaki’s proven 1,498cc four-stroke marine engine, producing twice the power the previous model was able to make, while also delivering plenty of low-to-mid-range torque. This combination gives an unprecedented performance on the water for riders of all experience levels.

Kawasaki is the company that put the “Jet Ski” in the vocabulary as its early model was the first commercially successful personal watercraft in America during the 70s.

The 2017 Kawasaki Jet Ski range counts no less than seven models, from the entry-level STX-15F to the range topping Ultra 310LX. All of them are powered by the same 1,498cc four-stroke engine that comes either naturally aspirated or supercharged, depending on the model.

Out of the whole range, the Jet Ski SX-R is currently the only stand-up model and is offered at an MSRP of $9,999.
