Jaguar Unleashes The I-Pace Concept On The Streets of London, Opens Order Books

 
15 Mar 2017, 7:39 UTC ·
by
Jaguar has driven the concept version of the I-Pace on the streets of London.
The first ever electric model from the British carmaker will be available at dealers in 2018, but Jaguar has already opened pre-order books.

Evidently, not even the most curious of potential buyers will get a quote on the new I-Pace, but they will be the first to know how much one of them costs when they will be available for order.

While this massive photo gallery with the model is superb, we kindly remind you that the vehicle seen in the images is still a concept car. That means that certain traits will be modified to make it suitable for production.

Most likely, the beautiful carpet on the inside of the vehicle (just an example) will not stay, and the interior might be less futuristic than you can see in the gallery. The same could be said about the seats, which will have to receive multiple knobs for adjustment, as well as seatbelts.

Fortunately, Jaguar has promised to reveal the production version of the I-Pace in late 2017, so we will not have to wait that long to see the first EV from this brand.

Jaguar's electric concept vehicle can sprint from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in about four seconds, and its range exceeds 500 km (310 miles) in the standard NEDC mixed cycle. The Brits have already specified that these figures are valid for the 90 kWh lithium-ion battery, which could mean that the car might be available in multiple battery capacity versions.

The 90 kWh unit can be charged to 80% of its capacity in just 90 minutes, Jaguar notes, but you must use a 50 kW DC charger, which will probably be optional. The concept has a total combined output of 400 HP and 700 Nm (516 lb-Ft), which is subject to change for the production model, and it comes with all-wheel-drive.

The Brits promise “a true Jaguar and a true drivers’ car,” so the I-Pace should be exciting to experience from behind the wheel. Hopefully, we will know more about that until it reaches dealerships.
