Nissan Kicks Coming to India in 2018, Will Be Based on Duster

Both models are likely to be offered with engines unique to this market, meaning a 1.6-liter petrol and the familiar 1.5-liter K9K diesel lump. We don't expect AWD to be offered, not that it matters to most buyers. Thus, the Nissan Kicks will come to India as well. Nissan's lineup in India is pretty small, and it includes two versions of the Micra, the Sunny sedan, and Terrano, which is a rebadged Duster. However, the Datsun brand has a lot more to offer and was basically designed with markets like India in mind.So where does that leave the Kicks? Well, it would probably fill the role of a rival for the Creta because Hyundai is running away with that part of the market. However, Nissan won't get the luxury of taking full advantage of the existing engineering work done in Brazil.According to an article by Autocar India , the India-spec Kicks will be based on the Renault Duster platform. It's amazing how much work the alliance is still doing with an ancient Clio platform. In South America, they made their version of the Captur and a cool pickup truck, while the Europeans just got twin-clutch gearbox options.The codename for the Kicks is PB1D, and word is the Renault Captur is also coming to India within the next year or so. Nissan is going to launch in the second half of next year, so there's quite a lot of time for Hyundai continue dominating the market. If only they didn't make the Juke into such an abstract little thing. But Nissan also plans to export the model to other markets in the region, possibly Africa and the Middle East as well.Both models are likely to be offered with engines unique to this market, meaning a 1.6-liter petrol and the familiar 1.5-liter K9K diesel lump. We don't expectto be offered, not that it matters to most buyers.