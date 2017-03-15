autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Nissan Kicks Coming to India in 2018, Will Be Based on Duster

 
15 Mar 2017, 20:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Kicks crossover was launched a year ago to celebrate the Rio Olympics, of which Nissan was a sponsor. However, people everywhere just can't get enough crossovers, and the Kicks formula will work in other markets with an emerging undertone.
Thus, the Nissan Kicks will come to India as well. Nissan's lineup in India is pretty small, and it includes two versions of the Micra, the Sunny sedan, and Terrano, which is a rebadged Duster. However, the Datsun brand has a lot more to offer and was basically designed with markets like India in mind.

So where does that leave the Kicks? Well, it would probably fill the role of a rival for the Creta because Hyundai is running away with that part of the market. However, Nissan won't get the luxury of taking full advantage of the existing engineering work done in Brazil.

According to an article by Autocar India, the India-spec Kicks will be based on the Renault Duster platform. It's amazing how much work the alliance is still doing with an ancient Clio platform. In South America, they made their version of the Captur and a cool pickup truck, while the Europeans just got twin-clutch gearbox options.

The codename for the Kicks is PB1D, and word is the Renault Captur is also coming to India within the next year or so. Nissan is going to launch in the second half of next year, so there's quite a lot of time for Hyundai continue dominating the market. If only they didn't make the Juke into such an abstract little thing. But Nissan also plans to export the model to other markets in the region, possibly Africa and the Middle East as well.

Both models are likely to be offered with engines unique to this market, meaning a 1.6-liter petrol and the familiar 1.5-liter K9K diesel lump. We don't expect AWD to be offered, not that it matters to most buyers.
Dacia Duster Renault Captur Dacia Renault Nissan India
 
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

DACIA Duster53
DACIA Duster 51
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66