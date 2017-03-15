Is This Ferdinand Piech Driving His Bugatti Chiron on the German Autobahn?

Autobahn traffic constantly gifts us with surprises and some of these German adventures are more special than others. Let's take the moment immortalized in the picture above, for instance. At first, it might seem like we're dealing with a Chiron doing its thing on the German highway, but there's more to this pic.





Secondly, the rumor mill talks about the Austrian-registered Chiron belonging to Ferdinand Piech.



If this is true, allow us to mention that the grandson of the Volkswagen Beetle's creator should probably enjoy driving as much as possible these days, as his career-related thrills seem to be on a descending trend.



It all started back in 2015, when Piech was forced to resign, giving up his VW Chairman position after over two decades of serving the company. The move came following a confrontation that saw the 80-year-old battling former



Piech remains a member of the supervisory board of



The family debate started after Piech reportedly alleged that his cousin Wolfgang Porsche, along with other figures on the VW supervisory board, were aware of the Dieselgate affair earlier than they declared.



It seems that, last month, Piech accused the said board members of having known about the diesel cheating months before the US regulators made the scheme public, but investigators rejected the allegations.



