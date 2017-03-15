autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2017 Geneva Motor Show  

Is This Ferdinand Piech Driving His Bugatti Chiron on the German Autobahn?

 
15 Mar 2017, 20:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Autobahn traffic constantly gifts us with surprises and some of these German adventures are more special than others. Let's take the moment immortalized in the picture above, for instance. At first, it might seem like we're dealing with a Chiron doing its thing on the German highway, but there's more to this pic.
First of all, the example seen here wasn't present in the images that accompanied the announcement of the first customer cars being ready for delivery - we'll tip our lens to the Bugatti Chiron Facebook page for this image.

Secondly, the rumor mill talks about the Austrian-registered Chiron belonging to Ferdinand Piech.

If this is true, allow us to mention that the grandson of the Volkswagen Beetle's creator should probably enjoy driving as much as possible these days, as his career-related thrills seem to be on a descending trend.

It all started back in 2015, when Piech was forced to resign, giving up his VW Chairman position after over two decades of serving the company. The move came following a confrontation that saw the 80-year-old battling former VW CEO Martin Winterkorn, who has also resigned, as a result of the Dieselgate scandal.

Piech remains a member of the supervisory board of Porsche Automobil Holding SE, the investment company that holds the majority of the VW voting shares, but raising tensions within his family now also threaten this role.

The family debate started after Piech reportedly alleged that his cousin Wolfgang Porsche, along with other figures on the VW supervisory board, were aware of the Dieselgate affair earlier than they declared.

It seems that, last month, Piech accused the said board members of having known about the diesel cheating months before the US regulators made the scheme public, but investigators rejected the allegations.

According to Automotive News, a decision could be taken by mid-April, in preparation for the Porsche Holding's annual shareholders meeting, which is scheduled for May 30.
Bugatti Chiron Bugatti hypercar VIP
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78