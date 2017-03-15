2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR Prototype Shows Quadruple Exhaust, Hints at V8 Power

One the best kept secrets of the SUV segment has to do with the heart of the upcoming Jaguar F-Pace SVR. It seems that, with each new set of spyshots, we are getting closer and closer to finding out the contents of the high-riding Jag's engine compartment and the most recent pics seem to add fuel to the fire started by the V8 heart rumors.





Until we get to find out of the SVR badge lands on the Velar, we should get to see the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR making its debut, a move that will take place by the end of the year. The most potent F-Pace you can currently find in a showroom is animated by a 380 hp supercharged V6 and while certain aficionados expect the Brits to push the V6 architecture to around 500 ponies, that sems like a far stretch, since it would require an all-new powertrain development.A supercharged V8 seems like a more viable option and we need to look no further than the F-Type R 's 550 hp blown 5.0-liter V8 to understand what the British engineers could be preparing for the brand's first super-. Note that, while the F-Pace also comes in SVR form, th 575 hp output of this supercar seems like a bit too much for the F-Pace.Nevertheless, Jaguar crossover's competition has already stepped up the power game. Anybody in the market for a 502 hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio Since we mentioned the Jaguar F-Pace SVR, we should also talk about the potential SVR incarnation of the new Range Rover Velar. We showed you a rendering of the possible Rangie earlier this month, but the Land Rover line-up means a V8-animated Velar could risk cannibalizing the Range Rover Sport.After all, the Land Rover models are extremely close in terms of the length, so the V8 power and the optional third row of seats are the only important aspects that prevent the newcomer from winning over a worryingly high number of RRS customers.Until we get to find out of the SVR badge lands on the Velar, we should get to see the 2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR making its debut, a move that will take place by the end of the year.