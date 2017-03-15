autoevolution
New Audi A7 And Q8 Confirmed For 2018, Q4 Coming In 2019

 
15 Mar 2017
In its quest to strengthening its lineup, Audi plans to introduce a flurry of all-new models in the coming years. At the automaker’s annual corporate conference in Ingolstadt, the four-ringed outfit reiterated that battery-powered electric cars take priority as well.
In first the instance, the fourth-generation A8 is due to be unveiled later this year. The 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show is arguably the most likely venue where the veil will come off, with sales expected to start for the 2018 model year. Audi makes a case for the all-new A8 with Level 3 automated driving functions that will work “in traffic jams at speeds up to 60 km/h.”

2018 will see Audi launch the all-new A7. The shutterbugs caught the second-generation model a couple of times now, including in the United States in near-production form. It’s a sleeker, sharper interpretation of the A7 we all know and love, with headlights inspired by those of the upcoming A8.

The Q8 will supplement the sport utility vehicle family that same year, riding on the MLB Evo platform that also underpins the Q7. The future flagship’s biggest plus point is design, which borrows a couple of cues from the 1980 Ur-Quattro. It’s also expected to spawn SQ8 and even RS Q8 performance variants. Mild-hybrid powertrains and the 3.0 TDI V6 will make the cut too.

For 2019, at least one model is planned. Q4 is its name, and according to Audi, it’s “a sporty compact utility vehicle.” I’m not joking about the “sporty” part. The four-ringed automaker doesn’t go into detail about what’s in the offing, but it’s a given the Q4 will be a crossover more at home in the city.

Last, but certainly not least, Audi “plans to launch three battery-electric models by the year 2020 and to electrify additional model series after that.” One of the said EVs is the 2019 Audi e-tron, which will have its batteries produced by Samsung SDI in Hungary. To boot, the "e-tron" moniker will continue to be used in combination with numerical nomenclatures (think A6 e-tron and Q7 e-tron) to denominate plug-in hybrid powertrains.
