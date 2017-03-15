Acura Prices MDX Sport Hybrid From $51,960, Arrives At U.S. Dealers In April

Following a mid-cycle redesign for the 2017 model year
, the MDX can now be had as a hybrid. And as expected from Acura’s seven-seat mid-size crossover, it’s not exactly cheap. Excluding the destination charge, you’re looking at $51,960 for the lesser variant and $58,000 for the MDX Sport Hybrid with Advance Package.
The thing, however, is that this ain’t a Honda Pilot with a fancy badge, nor a high-riding NSX. It’s simply luxurious, powerful, efficient, and spacious, four things U.S. buyers are looking into a vehicle of this shape and size. The ICE part of the powertrain is a 3.0-liter V6. Helped by three electric motors, total system output is rated at 321 ponies and 289 lb-ft. That’s 31 HP
up on the regular model
, which translates to the most potent Acura SUV
ever made.
Connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, the Sport Hybrid prides itself on far better EPA-rated gas mileage compared to the non-hybrid MDX with SH-AWD
. More to the point, ratings of 26 mpg city and 27 mpg highway. Combined, the MDX Sport Hybrid is 6 miles per gallon better, and that’s good enough considering the size and curb weight of this eco-friendly gentle giant.
The entry-level Technology Package grade features a seven-seater layout, whereas the Advance Package features six seats with second-row captain’s chairs in place of a three-person bench seat. Regardless of model, the MDX Sport Hybrid differs from the regular MDX through exclusive trim. Made at the company’s Lincoln plant using domestic and globally-sourced parts, the mid-sized hybrid luxury crossover also plays the safety card like it owns the place.
Acura
Watch comes as standard, consisting of the Collision Mitigation Braking System, forward collision warning, lane departure warning and road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, the whole nine yards. The 2017 Acura MDX further flaunts a five-star overall safety rating from the NHTSA. The company also anticipates a Top Safety Pick+ from the peeps over at IIHS.
On an ending note, Honda
-owned Acura would like prospective customers to know that the MDX holds the title of “best-selling three-row luxury SUV of all time.”
Sales of the mid-sized luxobarge might have slipped a bit in 2016, but now that the infamous beak is gone, Acura expects sales to bounce back.