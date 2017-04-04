SEAT Expands Ateca Lineup With FR Model

Following the Ateca, Volkswagen
-owned SEAT will further its sport utility vehicle range with two newities: the Arona, which is the high-riding take on the Ibiza, and a yet-to-be-baptized seven-seater. The Ateca, then, is the only SEAT SUV available right now.
Having started production in 2016, the Tiguan
-based Ateca is now welcoming an all-new trim level. Dubbed FR, this derivative of the compact crossover breed “brings fun at the wheel, sportiness, and dynamism,”
all that “without compromising luxury.”
I’m not too fond of the word luxury in this context, especially knowing that the plastics used in the Tiguan are of better quality, but then again, let’s try to read between the lines.
Slated to make its first public outing at the 2017 Barcelona Motor Show in May, the Ateca
FR is slotted below the top-of-the-range Xcellence model. Stand-out visual bits and bobs include 18-inch alloy wheels, with 19-inch machined units also available, aluminum molding running along the lower section of the doors, black-painted window frames, and FR badges.
The athletic character of the exterior is mirrored by the cabin. As soon as you open the door, you’re welcomed by aluminum door strips enhanced with the FR logo, perforated leather on the flat-bottomed steering wheel, Alcantara upholstery, aluminum sport pedals, a lot of red stitching, and a variety of black trim pieces.
“The Ateca FR adds yet another level of excitement to our first SUV,”
said Dr. Matthias Rabe, the vice-president of R&D at the Spanish automaker. “The agile and precise handling of Ateca is reinforced with a touch of dynamism and fun at the wheel, with the FR trim adding for example Dynamic Chassis Control and progressive steering.” SEAT
didn’t bother to explain if the two pieces of equipment will come as standard.
As far as engines are concerned, 2.0 TDI
and 2.0 TSI units will have to make do. Nope, no 2.0 BiTDI here, unfortunately. As such, the most the Ateca FR has to offer is 190 PS. Coupled to 4Drive all-wheel-drive and a seven-speed DSG transmission, that’s not too bad of a recipe for a sporty crossover. I’m still waiting for the Ateca Cupra
to happen, though.