Jaguar U.S. Sales Jump 132% for Best-Ever JLR Month

 
4 Apr 2017
The Jaguar brand just announced U.S. sales for the month of March amounting to 4,953 units, a massive 132% increase over the 2,133 units achieved last year. This represents their best monthly result since 2003. Yeah, they used to be a lot bigger!
Unfortunately, Land Rover sales were slightly down at 7,965 units versus 8,733 units in 2016. However, when all the numbers are added up, JLR still had its best-ever month in America: 12,918 units, a 19 percent increase from 10,866 units in March 2016.

So, Jaguar is now doing about as good as it did when it had the cheap X-Type sedan. But it's the F-Pace crossover that is now clearly leading the charge. The model hit 2,187 units sold in one month, so it represents almost half of the total. The XE also found 1,336 new customers, so Jaguar did well to develop a BMW 3 Series rival.

Both models were launched in 2016, with the XE compact luxury sedan starting at $34,900 and the F-Pace at $40,990. are also available with the so-called 20d powertrain, which consists of a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel delivering 180 hp. However, all the "cool kids" want the supercharged V6 models with either 340 or 280 hp.

The model responsible for the declining Land Rover sales is the discontinued LR4, scheduled to be replaced by the new Discovery seven-passenger SUV which goes on sale this spring. Other than that, the brand is doing well, with the three Range Rover models accounting for 5,104 of the near 8,000 total sales. It was the second best U.S. March sales month despite the small gap made by one of the Land Rovers.

“We are proud that both Jaguar and Land Rover finished our fiscal year on a high note in March, establishing record-breaking U.S. sales numbers for the company as a whole, as well as Range Rover Evoque, F-PACE, and XE,” said Joe Eberhardt, President and CEO, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. “Jaguar has maintained its 2016 sales momentum, and Land Rover is set for growth this year as we launch the new Discovery and Range Rover Velar.”
