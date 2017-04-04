Volkswagen Prices U.S.-Built Atlas SUV From $30,500

Introduced in October last year at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show
, the time has come for Volkswagen to announce the pricing for its mid-sized crossover SUV. Ladies and gentlemen, the Atlas kicks off from $30,500.
$30k might sound like a lot for some people, but bear in mind how much of a car you get in return for that dribble of green dollar bills. The Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander, for example, have higher starting prices. A Jeep Grand Cherokee, which is only available with five seats, undercuts Volkswagen
’s family-oriented sport utility vehicle by 105 bucks.
Having said these, the Chattanooga-built
Atlas comes as standard with a 2.0-liter TSI four-banger and front-wheel-drive. The turbo’d motor will happily deliver 235 horsepower and 258 pound-feet, but only as long as it’s fed premium fuel. And for some reason or other, customers can’t get 4Motion all-wheel-drive with the 2.0-liter engine. For that, you must step up to the high-powered mill: a narrow-angle V6, which is labeled VR6.
Also matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the 3.6-liter VR6
churns out 276 horsepower and 266 pound-feet of torque. Even with the range-topping engine, the Atlas offers 4Motion as an option. Scheduled to roll into dealer lots in May, Volkswagen’s newcomer will be available in five trim levels designed to meet the diverse needs and tastes of U.S. customers.
The lineup starts with the Atlas S, which boasts 18-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, LED headlights
with LED DRLs, 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and Car-Net App-Connect, cruise control, and a stereo with six speakers. The 3.6-liter VR6 starts from $31,900, and the cheapest all-wheel-drive model of the entry-level trim goes for $33,700.
The Atlas is also available in S Launch, SE, SE with Technology, SEL, and SEL Premium guises. The most expensive combo will set you back $48,490 and comes with all the goodies imaginable. But still, there are a few extras worth mentioning, as follows: R-Line package ($1,960), Captain’s Chairs ($625), and black 20-inch wheels
($995 for the SEL; $235 for the SEL Premium).