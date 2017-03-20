Volkswagen Atlas Catches the "Luv Bug" in Commercial About Baby-Making

If there's one thing Volkswagen likes to do in its commercials, it's highlighting the lineage and the evolution of the brand. Also, portraying themselves as a family brand is usually on the agenda.





With the amount of old car trading and the college money this could have to spend in the future, they could have bought a Porsche and still have money for a Hawaii vacation every year.



And I don't want to be pointing fingers here, but if this couple has outdoor sex in every car they own, doesn't that technically make them perverts? That traumatized cow seems to think so. Likewise, if it's the "car is rocking, so don't come knocking" stuff they like, why don't they stop before they are totally swamped in diapers? Do they hate contraceptives or something?



“’Luv Bug” shows the evolution of the Volkswagen brand through the eyes of a growing American family, as they graduate from the iconic Beetle to the compact Jetta sedan then to the versatile Tiguan and eventually to our all-new 2018 Atlas,” said Vinay Shahani, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Volkswagen of America. “We are excited to debut the Atlas with an ad campaign that celebrates our heritage and journey, alongside that of our American consumers.”



About the only pleasant thing about is the song, “The Birds and the Bees” by Dean Martin. People will buy the Chattanooga-built Atlas whether they like this ad or not, but we'd go for something that hasn't caught the "Luv Bug" and isn't so obvious about its toddler-carrying potential.



