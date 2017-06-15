autoevolution

2018 BMW X3 Prototype Reveals More Styling Cues, Unveiling Imminent

15 Jun 2017
With BMW set to bring us the third generation of the X3 by the end of the month, we are now looking at what could be the last spyshots of the compact SAV (Sports Activity Vehicle). Naturally, the crossover has lost more of its camouflage, so we can now get closer to understanding how the production version of the high-riding Bimmer will look.
The production lights are hiding under the camo, while the massive kidney grille dominates the face of the Bimmer.

When the Bavarian automaker came up with the X3, the idea was to deliver a sportier take on the generous ground clearance genre and it seems like the recipe is making a comeback.

The most important clues towards this has to do with the roofline, which brings a more dynamic take compared to that of the second-gen X3. Nevertheless, the true arguments in favor of the conclusion mentioned above come from the tech department.

We'll start with the M40i incarnation of the 2018 BMW X3. Employing the new B53 3.0-liter straight-six, the M Performance version of the crossover is expected to deliver 360 ponies. The M Performance division will also cater to the transportation needs of diesel fans and we're talking about the upcoming X3 M40d, whose twin-turbo 3.0-liter mill will offer 320 ponnies.

Then there's the all-out X3 M, which will arrive later on in the vehicle's life cycle. We've talked about the X3 M on previous occasions, showing you a piece of Nurburgring spy footage focused on the go-fast model.

The three-liter inline-six heart of the M model should deliver around 500 hp and we'll remind you that the competition in the upper part of the segment is getting fiercer and fiercer. While only a few years ago a compact SUV packing 500 hp seemed like an absurd proposal, models such as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q and the Mercedes-AMG GLC63 S (Coupe) have done away with such misconceptions.
