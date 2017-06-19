autoevolution

950 HP 9ff Porsche 911 Turbo Driver Spins in 760 HP BMW M5 Drag Race

19 Jun 2017, 11:19 UTC ·
by
A Porsche 911 Turbo drag racing a BMW M5 is an occasion that will keep many aficionados on their toes, especially since we're talking about a pair of machines that have been taken far down the aftermarket rabbit hole.
To be more precise, the M5 we're looking at has been given a tech massage by Gorilla Racing, with the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 of the Bavarian machine having jumped from 560 to 760 ponies.

As for the Neunelfer, this has been remastered by 9ff. And, as anybody familiar with the French developer's projects is aware, the company takes its cars extremely far from the already monstrous performance factory level these pack. This 997.1-generation 911 Turbo is obviously no exception, with the supercar now packing no less than 950 horses.

Alas, as we mentioned in the title, the Porscha never got to put all that power to use, since the car got sideways while drag racing the Bimmer. Despite the velocity monsters having gone for a rolling start, the damp track saw the rear-engined animal sliding violently, with the 911 initially heading towards the M5.

Fortunately, the driver of the 9ff put up quite a fight, staying off the brakes for most of the maneuver, as that would've only amplified the sideways movement of the car.

The pendulum effect caused by the rear-engined layout of the beast eventually took over, with the shenanigan ending in a spin. Nevertheless, the M5 had disappeared by that point and, since the man behind the wheel had managed to kill plenty of speed, the tete-a-queue sounds more dangerous than it was. And it didn't take long before the Porsche left the embarrassing moment behind.

Oh, and as for those of  wondering about the condition of the track will get all the details they need in the piece of footage below, rainbow and all.

