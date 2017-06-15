autoevolution

2,100 HP Lamborghini Huracan Sets Amazing 222 MPH 1/2-Mile Dual-Clutch Record

 
15 Jun 2017, 8:25 UTC ·
by
Half-mile records can be deceiving to those outside the sprinting realm - one might wonder why a Lamborghini Huracan needs between three and four times the factory power to hit 200+ mph, but we'll remind you that the standard car, if we may call it so, is a supercar that will top at around 155 mph in the half-mile.
Nevertheless, the Huracan example we're here to show you has recently managed to climb all the way to 222 mph, with the feat having taken place during a half-mile drag racing event that took place in North Carolina.

Having been given a thorough tech massage by Underground Racing, this Sant'Agata Bolognese missile had constantly upped the ante on the 1/2-mile front, with the result mentioned above being its best, at least so far. With the help of an extreme twin-turbo package, the V10 heart of the Bull now delivers 1,800 hp at the wheels, hence the crank hp approximation in the title above.

We'll remind you that the Lamborghini Huracan that currently holds the title of the world's fastest has hit 250 mph in the half-mile earlier this year.

And, despite the fact that the two Huracans are separated by a gap of over 500 hp, this isn't the main difference between then. You see, while the 250 mph car holds the absolute Huracan record, that stunt has been pulled using a sequential tranny, while the huracan we have here is a dual-clutch monster.

While the clutches of this V10 devil were obviously upgraded, most of the tranny hardware has remained in factory condition, which says quite a lot about the goodies offered by the Italian automaker.

The piece of footage bellow allows you to check out the sprinting effort delivered by the machine and some of you might be surprised by how civilized this mid-engine animal can be.

