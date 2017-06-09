Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Spotted in Italian Traffic w/o Camouflage

The Spyder incarnation of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante is one of the supercar industry's worst kept secrets and things are getting even better for go-fast aficionados who have run out of patience - lo and behold, the Huracan Performante Spyder in all its uncamouflaged glory!





The Italian automotive producer was expected to introduce the 2018 Huracan Performante Spyder in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. However, given the presence of this nearly naked machine, we might just get a summer unveiling for the velocity devil. While we've spied the open-air Huracan Performante on multiple occasions, this is the first time when the car loses the psychedelic wrap. And no, those... residue on the top section of the beast don't count, since the active aero bits on the Coupe means we already know what to expect from that side of the machine.The 670 hp hairstyling machine has been spotted in its home country, with this manufacturer vehicle having shown up in Gardon Riviera, Italy - we'll tip our lens to Autogespot for the pair of images showcasing the Raging Bull.Compared to the spied prototypes mentioned above, the vehicle seen here packs the same wheels as the fixed-roof Performante.The sheer idea of a melange involving the Performante and the Spyder badges is insane enough to make us weak in the kees. Sure, this isn't the first time when Sant'Agata Bolognese pulls such a stunt. But when you think about the fact that the Huracan Performante Coupe used to hold the Nurburgring record for production cars, adding weight and reducing torsional stiffness by chopping off the top seems crazy.Then again, with the cloth roof down, you'll be able to enjoy the full aural fury of the Raging Bull 's 640 hp V10 heart. And, in an age when naturally aspirated mills have become an endangered species, this is no small feat.The Italian automotive producer was expected to introduce the 2018 Huracan Performante Spyder in September, at the Frankfurt Motor Show. However, given the presence of this nearly naked machine, we might just get a summer unveiling for the velocity devil.