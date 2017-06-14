autoevolution

2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 vs. Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Drag Race Brings a Surprise

 
One wouldn't expect the driver of a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder to be worried when a Mercedes E-Class lines up next to him for a drag race. However, the 2018 E63 we're here to show you seems to be the kind that can easily teach an aficionado to leave the conclusions for the moment when the two cars cross the finish line.
The W213 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ and the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder LP610-4 we have here met on an airfield, all with the aim of finding out which one is quicker in a straight line.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, both speed devils turned to their launch control features, delivering astounding take-offs.

In theory, the open-top Sant'Agata Bolognese is a contraption that can play the quarter-mile game in 11 seconds flat, while the Affalterbach sedan requires at least an extra 0.8 seconds for the job.

Nevertheless, since this E63 packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, this Benz is regarded as a piece of heaven by aftermarket developers. And yes, Stage One packages for the machine have already been released.

In fact, back in May, we showed you a 2018 Mercedes-Benz E63 S that was the world's quickest at the time. The Merc had received a tuning massage from PP Performance, which came in the form of an aggressive ECU setup.

As such, the V8 under the hood, which delivers 612 hp and 627 lb-ft (make that 850 Nm) in factory form, had gained 75 ponies and 110 lb-ft (150 Nm). Following the said gym visit, the E63 was able to descend into the 10s arena.

We don't know if the E63 that awaits you behind the "play" button below has also been taken down the aftermarket route (the wing doesn't really count, does it?), but the animal certainly manages to deliver a show that will keep you in front of the screen throughout the race.

