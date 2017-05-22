Underground Racing Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Sets 250 MPH 1/2-Mile Record

The half-mile realm seems to be determined to rewrite the rules of what a street car-based machine is capable of. And the freshest example of that came over the weekend, being delivered by an amazing Lamborghini Huracan-Audi R8 pair.





The mid-engined siblings did their thing at the wannagofast event, which was held on North Carolina, with the V10 animals delivering staggering 1/2-mile numbers.We'll start with the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, since this managed to climb all the way to 250 mph - actually, the Huracan went slightly above the said value, but we all love rounded numbers, so don't expect too many people to remember that the beast hit 250.2781 mph.Owned by the Kuwait-based drag965 racing team, the Lambo was manhandled down the track by Gidi Chamdi. The name of the driver is of particular importance, since we're talking about the aficionado who owns the world's first six-second Nissan GT-R. And since we don't want Godzilla fans to feel left out, here's the Alpha G's record-setting quarter-mile run As for the R8 V10 Plus , this came extremely close to the performance of the Raging Bull, managing to hit 244.8 mph. As for the steering wheel bearer, Gidi was also behind this stunt.The pair of V10 missiles had been gifted with Underground Racing twin-turbo kits. And the developer's boost frenzy packages mean that these mid-engined weapons pack around 3,000 ponies at the crank. So yes, we're talking about supercars wielding more than seven times the factory output.Heck, these TT supercars were so quick that those recording their adventures seem to have had a difficult time keeping up with the machines. As such, the piece of footage documenting the records might just generate potato-related comments. Fortunately, figures such as the ones mentioned above are pretty much self-explanatory.