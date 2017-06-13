Widebody Lamborghini Huracan Spyder by Novitec Has 860 HP

There's one easy way to fix the flaws of a naturally aspirated supercar, and that's to stick a big supercharger onto its engine. That's what happened to the Lambo V10, and the result is an 860 horsepower widebody beast a la Novitec.





It seems the Germans are showing us new goods almost every month now, the last of which was a Ferrari 488 GTB belonging to the N-Largo family. Somehow, this project doesn't have the same level of class, but Verde Mantis somehow makes up for it.

It's easy enough to understand Lambo engine tuning. If it's got over 1,500 horsepower and you see it at the drag strip in Dubai or Moscow, twin turbochargers have been bolted on. But when the output is in the region of 800 ponies, a supercharger feeds off the 5.2-liter V10. We don't have any performance numbers, but with 709 lb-ft (960 Nm) of torque available, even some high-end supercars should be worried.

The body kit they've added make the Huracan Spyder look even less of a trailer queen. It's broad and low, the kind of car you want to flaunt at meets or around Monaco. Knowing only 11 such kits will be built should give you some piece of mind as well.

A new front bumper brings with it deeper chin splitters. The hood has gained a couple of extra creases, while the front fenders are an inch wider, finished off with three air vents each. Novitec continued to play with the aero down the sides, culminating with a massive adjustable carbon fiber wing.

Even more, carbon can be used for the side mirror caps as well as the taillight surrounds. A 35mm suspension drop is accompanied by new 20/21-inch wheels finished in black. Everything is done in keeping with the Lamborghini design language, so you might get tricked into thinking this is the Spyder Performante. But the epitome of this supercar's performance is still the evil-looking 1,088 hp model from DMC.