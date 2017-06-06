The Tramontana R Is like a V12-Powered 900 HP Can-Am with One Extra Wheel

They say the design of the Spanish super sports car is a mixture of Formula One cars and fighter jets, but we think it's best described as a Can-Am Spyder with one extra wheel at the back and an enclosed cabin.





Among all the ridiculous vehicles out there, this thing still manages to stand out. Talk about your BAC Monos , your Ariel Atoms, and your Radical SR8s, but the Tramontana R is still in a league of its own. It might be close to some of those vehicles on performance, but as far as the wow-factor is concerned, they don't even come close.This thing was made by Atelier Tramontana in the sunny Barcelona, a small outfit you might have never heard of specializing in bespoke supercars. It shares its name with a Northern wind, but we're pretty sure it's the car that would come out on top in a head-to-head speed battle.That's because the Tramontana R comes with a Mercedes-Benz -derived 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine that churns out 900 horsepower. If that number doesn't sound too impressive by itself (even though it should), once you put it into context it really starts to shine.That context has to do with the vehicle's architecture, the materials used and its subsequent weight. The Tramontana R has a monocoque chassis that uses carbon fiber much like the safety cell found in Formula One cars. The body is made out of the same lightweight material, all combining for a curb weight of just 1,268 kilograms (2,795 lb).With a completely bespoke interior and a front badge that's made out of solid white gold, the Tramontana is understandably a very rare occurrence. Once it does show up in a crowd, though, it's very easy to spot thanks to its hammerhead shark face and fighter jet canopy. The sound it makes it pretty damn sweet too, something yo can hear for yourself in the video just below.